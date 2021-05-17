American muscle cars drag race near Moscow
A mechanic adjusts a windshield wiper during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant's Chevrolet Bel Air fails to start during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman looks on as she sits on a motorcycle next to the U.S. national flag during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant looks on during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A helmet is seen inside a car before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant looks on during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A staff member waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A staff waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars are seen at a parking before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Orthodox Easter
Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.
Spring in blossom around the world
Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.
Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral
Restoration work is underway at Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through...
Creating neon dreams in New York City
Inside the "Let There Be Neon" store in Manhattan, New York City, as workers bend glass tubes into neon signs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
Free at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business
Most of the British will be free once again to hug, albeit cautiously, drink in their pub, sit down to an indoor meal or visit the cinema as swathes of the British economy will reopen after a series of COVID-19 lockdowns that imposed the strictest restrictions in peacetime history.
World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.
In pictures: Israel-Hamas conflict rages
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.
Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices
Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza City housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas.
Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment
Gaza residents flee their homes after days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, in the coastal enclave home to 2 million people.
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that has been altered by coronavirus restrictions on group prayers and public iftars.