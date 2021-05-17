Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 17, 2021 | 11:24am EDT

American muscle cars drag race near Moscow

A mechanic adjusts a windshield wiper during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A mechanic adjusts a windshield wiper during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A mechanic adjusts a windshield wiper during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 15
A participant's Chevrolet Bel Air fails to start during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A participant's Chevrolet Bel Air fails to start during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A participant's Chevrolet Bel Air fails to start during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 15
A woman looks on as she sits on a motorcycle next to the U.S. national flag during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman looks on as she sits on a motorcycle next to the U.S. national flag during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A woman looks on as she sits on a motorcycle next to the U.S. national flag during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 15
Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 15
A participant looks on during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A participant looks on during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A participant looks on during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 15
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 15
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 15
A helmet is seen inside a car before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A helmet is seen inside a car before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A helmet is seen inside a car before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 15
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 15
Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Participants compete in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 15
A participant looks on during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A participant looks on during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A participant looks on during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 15
A staff member waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A staff member waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A staff member waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars, in Bykovo, outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 15
A staff waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A staff waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A staff waters the wheels of a participant's car during the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 15
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
A participant competes in the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 15
Cars are seen at a parking before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Cars are seen at a parking before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Cars are seen at a parking before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.

May 03 2021
Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.

Apr 21 2021
Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Restoration work is underway at Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through...

Apr 19 2021
Creating neon dreams in New York City

Creating neon dreams in New York City

Inside the "Let There Be Neon" store in Manhattan, New York City, as workers bend glass tubes into neon signs.

Apr 08 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week

Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

Free at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business

Free at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business

Most of the British will be free once again to hug, albeit cautiously, drink in their pub, sit down to an indoor meal or visit the cinema as swathes of the British economy will reopen after a series of COVID-19 lockdowns that imposed the strictest restrictions in peacetime history.

World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

In pictures: Israel-Hamas conflict rages

In pictures: Israel-Hamas conflict rages

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.

Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza City housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment

Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment

Gaza residents flee their homes after days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, in the coastal enclave home to 2 million people.

In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations

Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations

Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that has been altered by coronavirus restrictions on group prayers and public iftars.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast