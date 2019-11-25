Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 25, 2019

American Music Awards red carpet

Billie Eilish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Halsey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Post Malone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lizzo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kesha. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tyra Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rich The Kid and Antonette Willis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Billy Porter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Halsey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Billie Eilish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Diplo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Alyson Stoner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Regina King. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Maya Hawke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Shania Twain. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

James Blake and Jameela Jamil. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Constance Wu. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Katherine Langford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 24, 2019 - Big Freedia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Andy Grammer and Aija Lise. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Patrick Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WATT. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Patrick Starrr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Maddie Hasson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Meg Donnelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Daniel Levy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lauren Jauregui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hilary Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

