American Music Awards red carpet
Billie Eilish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Halsey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Post Malone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lizzo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kesha. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tyra Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rich The Kid and Antonette Willis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diplo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alyson Stoner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Regina King. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maya Hawke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Shania Twain. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
James Blake and Jameela Jamil. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Constance Wu. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Katherine Langford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 24, 2019 - Big Freedia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andy Grammer and Aija Lise. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Patrick Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WATT. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Patrick Starrr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maddie Hasson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Meg Donnelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Daniel Levy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lauren Jauregui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hilary Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
