Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Kids from both Mexico and the United States play together at the Voices From Both Sides festival which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate their cross-border community on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico in Lajitas, Texas, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

