Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun May 12, 2019 | 11:47pm EDT

Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Kids from both Mexico and the United States play together at the Voices From Both Sides festival which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate their cross-border community on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico in Lajitas, Texas, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Mexican and American citizens form a circle of solidarity at the Voices From Both Sides festival. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Kids from Mexico and the United States play in the neutral shallows of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A border patrol agent surveils the Voices From Both Sides festival in Lajitas, Texas. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Mexican and American kids enjoy playing together in the neutral shallows of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A woman waves to her friends on the Mexican side of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A man from Mexico offers sombreros to the bi-national community while wading in the neutral shallows of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Families and friends come from either side of the border to be together at the Voices From Both Sides festival. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Girls share Mexican food with the community. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Mexican and American families gather for a "fiesta protesta" in the neutral shallows of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A family sits on the Mexican side of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Mexican and American families enjoy the river at the Voices From Both Sides festival. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
