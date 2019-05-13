Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande
Kids from both Mexico and the United States play together at the Voices From Both Sides festival which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate their cross-border community on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico in...more
A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
Mexican and American citizens form a circle of solidarity at the Voices From Both Sides festival. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
Kids from Mexico and the United States play in the neutral shallows of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
A border patrol agent surveils the Voices From Both Sides festival in Lajitas, Texas. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
Mexican and American kids enjoy playing together in the neutral shallows of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
A woman waves to her friends on the Mexican side of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
A man from Mexico offers sombreros to the bi-national community while wading in the neutral shallows of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
Families and friends come from either side of the border to be together at the Voices From Both Sides festival. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
Girls share Mexican food with the community. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
Mexican and American families gather for a "fiesta protesta" in the neutral shallows of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
A family sits on the Mexican side of the river. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
Mexican and American families enjoy the river at the Voices From Both Sides festival. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
