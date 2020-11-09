Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House
A woman ties yellow balloons, which she says is a reference to the common color of eviction notices, to a fence surrounding Lafayette Square and the White House the day after a presidential election victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden,...more
People celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Opened champagne bottles are seen following celebrations by people at Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People gather in front of the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People visit Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House the day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A blimp depicting President Donald Trump is seen stuck on a tree at Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the Chaotic Noise Marching Corps play after news media announced that Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Seattle, Washington, November...more
A man waves an American flag with the words "Biden Harris" near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A man waves a Biden flag at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A person peeks through the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza the day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah...more
A discarded sign lays in the street in Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Birds fly over the White House at dusk in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People peek through the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man holds a U.S. flag with the words "Biden Harris" near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Signage is seen taped to the street near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People visit the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People visit the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People peek through the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Jerry Nickens, a DC native, stands in front of a sign thanking Black voters outside of St. John's Church near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A Biden supporter walks past a happy face sign outside the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A person waves a Biden poster from their car in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Jordan Johnson poses with a Biden flag outside the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Mary Anne Fitzpatrick from Boston places a bag of Cheetos on a security fence in front of the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Posters displaying election results hang on the fence outside of St. John's Church near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People sit along a fence line surrounding Lafayette Park at Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A bride and a groom look on at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People react after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People dance on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People gather near the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People react after media announced that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
