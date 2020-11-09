Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 8, 2020

Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

A woman ties yellow balloons, which she says is a reference to the common color of eviction notices, to a fence surrounding Lafayette Square and the White House the day after a presidential election victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
People celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
2 / 30
Opened champagne bottles are seen following celebrations by people at Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
3 / 30
People gather in front of the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
4 / 30
People visit Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House the day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
5 / 30
A blimp depicting President Donald Trump is seen stuck on a tree at Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
6 / 30
Members of the Chaotic Noise Marching Corps play after news media announced that Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Seattle, Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
7 / 30
A man waves an American flag with the words "Biden Harris" near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
8 / 30
A man waves a Biden flag at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
9 / 30
A person peeks through the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza the day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
10 / 30
A discarded sign lays in the street in Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
11 / 30
Birds fly over the White House at dusk in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
12 / 30
People peek through the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
13 / 30
A man holds a U.S. flag with the words "Biden Harris" near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
14 / 30
Signage is seen taped to the street near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
15 / 30
People visit the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
16 / 30
People visit the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
17 / 30
People peek through the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
18 / 30
Jerry Nickens, a DC native, stands in front of a sign thanking Black voters outside of St. John's Church near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
19 / 30
A Biden supporter walks past a happy face sign outside the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
20 / 30
A person waves a Biden poster from their car in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
21 / 30
Jordan Johnson poses with a Biden flag outside the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
22 / 30
Mary Anne Fitzpatrick from Boston places a bag of Cheetos on a security fence in front of the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
23 / 30
Posters displaying election results hang on the fence outside of St. John's Church near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
24 / 30
People sit along a fence line surrounding Lafayette Park at Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
25 / 30
A bride and a groom look on at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
26 / 30
People react after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
27 / 30
People dance on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
28 / 30
People gather near the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
29 / 30
People react after media announced that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
30 / 30
