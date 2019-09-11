Edition:
United States
Americans commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters stand at attention outside Firehouse Engine company 10 Ladder company 10 near the World Trade Center site on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
1 / 23
A man walks by the Tribute in Light in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
2 / 23
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump observe a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
3 / 23
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
4 / 23
Edwin Morales holds a framed tribute to 9/11 victim Ruben Correra in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
5 / 23
An American flag is seen left in the engraved names of 911 victims at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
6 / 23
A woman pauses during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
7 / 23
Military personnel gather before the observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
8 / 23
A man pauses near the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
9 / 23
The U.S. flag flies at half staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
10 / 23
Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
11 / 23
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) observe a moment of silence with fellow members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
12 / 23
Officers carry an American flag into ceremonies commemorating at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
13 / 23
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters pause in silence outside Firehouse Engine 10 Ladder company 10 in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
14 / 23
A boy holds up a photo of a 9/11 victim during the reading of victims' names during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
15 / 23
Mourners of 9/11 victims place flowers at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
16 / 23
A woman stands with flowers and a photograph during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
17 / 23
Airline employees visit the north reflecting pool during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
18 / 23
Officers ring a bell during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
19 / 23
Flowers are laid on a bench at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
20 / 23
Albert Liguori, 50, from Staten Island, photographs under the Tribute in Light in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
21 / 23
Connie Dray holds a tribute to her cousin and 9/11 victim Mary Lou Hague in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
22 / 23
Flowers are seen left on a fence near the One World Trade Center tower in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
23 / 23
