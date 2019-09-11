Americans commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters stand at attention outside Firehouse Engine company 10 Ladder company 10 near the World Trade Center site on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York....more
A man walks by the Tribute in Light in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump observe a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago
Edwin Morales holds a framed tribute to 9/11 victim Ruben Correra in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An American flag is seen left in the engraved names of 911 victims at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A woman pauses during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Military personnel gather before the observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago
A man pauses near the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The U.S. flag flies at half staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) observe a moment of silence with fellow members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Officers carry an American flag into ceremonies commemorating at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters pause in silence outside Firehouse Engine 10 Ladder company 10 in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy holds up a photo of a 9/11 victim during the reading of victims' names during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Mourners of 9/11 victims place flowers at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A woman stands with flowers and a photograph during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Airline employees visit the north reflecting pool during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Officers ring a bell during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Flowers are laid on a bench at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago
Albert Liguori, 50, from Staten Island, photographs under the Tribute in Light in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Connie Dray holds a tribute to her cousin and 9/11 victim Mary Lou Hague in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Flowers are seen left on a fence near the One World Trade Center tower in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
