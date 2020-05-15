Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
A woman wearing a protective face mask holds out her shopping bag, at a free food distribution for people in need, outside the West Harlem Group Assistance in Manhattan, New York City, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cans of food sit in a "Swap Box", a box where people can donate or take free food, beside a road in Windsor, Connecticut, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Darnell rests after loading a truck for deliveries to food banks and other locations, as people queue for handouts of excess potatoes that would otherwise go to waste due to coronavirus-related supply chain blockages, in an event organized by the...more
A sign is displayed on a car in Times Square amid a driving caravan protest calling for workers' rights and cancelling the rent payment during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York City, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A family carries groceries from a Mother's Day food distribution event organized by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor in Los Angeles, California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
California farmer Jack Vessey stands in what remains of his field of romaine lettuce after having to plow it under due to the loss of the restaurant market in Holtville, California, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dominick Walton, who is homeless herself, serves food to homeless people in Houston, Texas, April 19, 2020. "I started serving meals to the homeless because I understand what it's like not to know where your next meal is going to come from and that's...more
One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they await in line with hundreds of residents to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Some hundreds of residents line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard distribute free milk, offered instead of dairy farmers throwing away excess milk due to lower demand in Boston, Massachusetts, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pedestrian walks past a closed barber shop in Ward 7 in Washington, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in...more
People in cars wait in line to pick up unemployment forms in Hialeah, Florida, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Dani Tirrell, a black, queer, gender-nonconforming movement-based artist, choreographer and educator, who has had in-session dance classes at Northwest Tap Connection and the University of Washington cancelled completely, poses for a photo at Kubota...more
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Claudia Alejandra, 37, poses for a portrait near a lake in Orlando, Florida, March 6, 2020. Since losing her position at the makeup counter at the Macy's department store in Orlando, Florida, on March 28, Alejandra spends her days trying to secure...more
Wearing a face mask and using a stick to keep his distance to help prevent coronavirus spread, a jobless man named Paul panhandles at an intersection in Falls Church, Virginia, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Two women who lost their jobs fill out paperwork to file for unemployment at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Roy Coleman Jr., who works as a personal trainer at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle and says he has been unable to file for unemployment while the club is closed due to high volume errors on the government's website, with a current call back...more
Joining other truckers along Constitution Avenue for a May Day protest against low freight rates amid the pandemic, Shawn and Crystal McIntosh of Wessington Springs, South Dakota, stand beside their truck in Washington, May 1, 2020....more
Ana Owens, who started Washington's virtual tip jar, an online spreadsheet that helps patrons funnel tips to service workers laid off, poses for a photo with her girlfriend and fellow bartender Katie Gentsch in Washington, March 20, 2020....more
Healthcare employees protest against alleged cuts to paid time off and disability benefits outside Centinela Hospital Medical Center, in Los Angeles, California, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Optician Ali Nelson, jobless after her Washington D.C.-based eyewear store closed due to coronavirus, holds up glasses from her collection at her home in Burke, Virginia, March 26, 2020. The maximum in unemployment benefits offered in the District of...more
Lidia Osorio, who is a line cook at The London Plane and is out of a job after lockdown, poses for a portrait in Seattle, Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Amy, owner of Farley's East cafe that closed due to the financial crisis caused by the outbreak, stocks coffee to be given to laid-off employees at the cafe in Oakland, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tips, money collected from a customer donation fund and a last paycheck for employees laid off from Farley’s East cafe, sits on a counter at the cafe in Oakland, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Journalist Lester Black, 30, who said he was laid off from the Seattle weekly publication "The Stranger" along with about half the newsroom and entire production staff on March 13, is pictured near the Shoreline Soccer Fields in Shoreline,...more
Maria Garcia, 55, stands in the kitchen at Mambos Cuban restaurant, which is being forced to close after 32 years, in Glendale, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A homeless woman begs for money on a nearly empty sidewalk outside closed luxury retail stores on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Fearing a second wave, Wuhan ramps up virus tests
Fears of second-round infections flare after Wuhan reported a cluster of cases, the first since a lockdown was lifted on April 8.
India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home
Impoverished, starving, and exhausted-millions of India's anguished migrant workers are struggling to return home amid the lockdown.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Students return to school amid the pandemic
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.