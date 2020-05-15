Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus

Claudia Alejandra, 37, poses for a portrait near a lake in Orlando, Florida, March 6, 2020. Since losing her position at the makeup counter at the Macy's department store in Orlando, Florida, on March 28, Alejandra spends her days trying to secure the unemployment benefits that should have arrived weeks earlier, sometimes placing more than 100 calls a day. The online application, a 10-hour ordeal of error messages, ended with a notice that her identity could not be verified. If she's lucky, she'll reach a representative who will say there's nothing they can do to help. Otherwise, it's a busy signal, or an hours-long wait on hold, followed by a sudden hang-up. Alejandra, 37, cashed out her retirement fund -- $800, a year's worth of savings -- to make the monthly payments on her 2010 Mazda, but doesn't know how she'll pay the rent for her studio apartment or her phone bill. Longer-term goals -- a promotion, a family, a house of her own -- seem even more elusive. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

