Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus

Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask holds out her shopping bag, at a free food distribution for people in need, outside the West Harlem Group Assistance in Manhattan, New York City, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Cans of food sit in a "Swap Box", a box where people can donate or take free food, beside a road in Windsor, Connecticut, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Amy Darnell rests after loading a truck for deliveries to food banks and other locations, as people queue for handouts of excess potatoes that would otherwise go to waste due to coronavirus-related supply chain blockages, in an event organized by the Washington Potato Commission in Auburn, Washington, May 7, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A sign is displayed on a car in Times Square amid a driving caravan protest calling for workers' rights and cancelling the rent payment during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York City, May 1, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A family carries groceries from a Mother's Day food distribution event organized by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor in Los Angeles, California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
California farmer Jack Vessey stands in what remains of his field of romaine lettuce after having to plow it under due to the loss of the restaurant market in Holtville, California, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dominick Walton, who is homeless herself, serves food to homeless people in Houston, Texas, April 19, 2020. "I started serving meals to the homeless because I understand what it's like not to know where your next meal is going to come from and that's the least that I feel like we can do for our community is to give back," said the 27-year-old. She was recently hired by a non-profit organization that distributes meals to low-income families. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they await in line with hundreds of residents to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Some hundreds of residents line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard distribute free milk, offered instead of dairy farmers throwing away excess milk due to lower demand in Boston, Massachusetts, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A pedestrian walks past a closed barber shop in Ward 7 in Washington, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in Los Angeles, California, April 9, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
People in cars wait in line to pick up unemployment forms in Hialeah, Florida, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Dani Tirrell, a black, queer, gender-nonconforming movement-based artist, choreographer and educator, who has had in-session dance classes at Northwest Tap Connection and the University of Washington cancelled completely, poses for a photo at Kubota Garden in Seattle, Washington, April 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Claudia Alejandra, 37, poses for a portrait near a lake in Orlando, Florida, March 6, 2020. Since losing her position at the makeup counter at the Macy's department store in Orlando, Florida, on March 28, Alejandra spends her days trying to secure the unemployment benefits that should have arrived weeks earlier, sometimes placing more than 100 calls a day. The online application, a 10-hour ordeal of error messages, ended with a notice that her identity could not be verified. If she's lucky, she'll reach a representative who will say there's nothing they can do to help. Otherwise, it's a busy signal, or an hours-long wait on hold, followed by a sudden hang-up. Alejandra, 37, cashed out her retirement fund -- $800, a year's worth of savings -- to make the monthly payments on her 2010 Mazda, but doesn't know how she'll pay the rent for her studio apartment or her phone bill. Longer-term goals -- a promotion, a family, a house of her own -- seem even more elusive. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Wearing a face mask and using a stick to keep his distance to help prevent coronavirus spread, a jobless man named Paul panhandles at an intersection in Falls Church, Virginia, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Two women who lost their jobs fill out paperwork to file for unemployment at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Roy Coleman Jr., who works as a personal trainer at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle and says he has been unable to file for unemployment while the club is closed due to high volume errors on the government's website, with a current call back wait of almost a month, stands for a portrait in Everett, Washington, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Joining other truckers along Constitution Avenue for a May Day protest against low freight rates amid the pandemic,&nbsp;Shawn and Crystal McIntosh of Wessington Springs, South Dakota, stand beside their truck in Washington, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Ana Owens, who started Washington's virtual tip jar, an online spreadsheet that helps patrons funnel tips to service workers laid off, poses for a photo with her girlfriend and fellow bartender Katie Gentsch in Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Raphael Satter

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Healthcare employees protest against alleged cuts to paid time off and disability benefits outside Centinela Hospital Medical Center, in Los Angeles, California, May 5, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Optician Ali Nelson, jobless after her Washington D.C.-based eyewear store closed due to coronavirus, holds up glasses from her collection at her home in Burke, Virginia, March 26, 2020. The maximum in unemployment benefits offered in the District of Columbia -- about $450 a week -- will not be enough to cover her rent in Fairfax County, Virginia, much less health insurance, groceries and utilities. "This is not sustainable," said Nelson, 52, the primary breadwinner in her household, which includes her veteran husband who is in school and two working kids. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Lidia Osorio, who is a line cook at The London Plane and is out of a job after lockdown, poses for a portrait in Seattle, Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Amy, owner of Farley's East cafe that closed due to the financial crisis caused by the outbreak, stocks coffee to be given to laid-off employees at the cafe in Oakland, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Tips, money collected from a customer donation fund and a last paycheck for employees laid off from Farley’s East cafe, sits on a counter at the cafe in Oakland, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Journalist Lester Black, 30, who said he was laid off from the Seattle weekly publication "The Stranger" along with about half the newsroom and entire production staff on March 13, is pictured near the Shoreline Soccer Fields in Shoreline, Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Maria Garcia, 55, stands in the kitchen at Mambos Cuban restaurant, which is being forced to close after 32 years, in Glendale, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A homeless woman begs for money on a nearly empty sidewalk outside closed luxury retail stores on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
