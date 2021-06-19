Americans mark Juneteenth with marches, music and reflection
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was killed by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue, as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd raises his fist during the George Floyd statue unveiling event in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The George Floyd statue is seen after its unveiling as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman celebrates Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People gather at St. Nicholas Park to celebrate Juneteenth in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People perform during celebrations for Juneteenth at St. Nicholas Park in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People celebrate Juneteenth at St. Nicholas Park in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People celebrate Juneteenth at St. Nicholas Park in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People gather at St. Nicholas Park to celebrate Juneteenth in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio greets supporters as he attends celebrations at St. Nicholas Park during Juneteenth in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
