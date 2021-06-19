Edition:
Americans mark Juneteenth with marches, music and reflection

Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was killed by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue, as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd raises his fist during the George Floyd statue unveiling event in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
The George Floyd statue is seen after its unveiling as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A woman celebrates Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People gather at St. Nicholas Park to celebrate Juneteenth in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People perform during celebrations for Juneteenth at St. Nicholas Park in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People celebrate Juneteenth at St. Nicholas Park in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People celebrate Juneteenth at St. Nicholas Park in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People gather at St. Nicholas Park to celebrate Juneteenth in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio greets supporters as he attends celebrations at St. Nicholas Park during Juneteenth in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
