Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

An interior view of the Supreme Court shows the bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 20, 2020. Collection of the Supreme Court of the...more

An interior view of the Supreme Court shows the bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 20, 2020. Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Handout via REUTERS

Close