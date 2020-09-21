Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A jabot collar placed on the Fearless Girl statue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the New York Stock Exchange, September 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, September 20. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
An interior view of the Supreme Court shows the bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, September 20. Supreme Court of the United States/via REUTERS
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, September 20. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
People gather for a vigil outside of the New York State Civil Supreme Court building held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the spire of One World Trade Center is lit blue in her honor also in Manhattan, New York City, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Flowers and tributes are seen as people gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paul Zermeno of Washington blows a shofar as Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A woman reacts as people gather during a vigil in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman places flowers as people mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A banner with an image of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a message referring to the selection of her successor is displayed during a vigil following her death, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
People gather outside the Supreme Court for a vigil following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People look at candles and placards placed to mourn the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A girl dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg holds a candle during a vigil following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A cardboard cutout of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is held up after her death, in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An interior view of the Supreme Court shows the bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 20, 2020. Collection of the Supreme Court of the...more
The American flag above the White House is seen at half staff after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People gather for a vigil outside of the New York State Civil Supreme Court building held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Manhattan, New York City, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People hold a banner outside the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman writes a message in front of floral tributes for Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters gather to oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to immediately vote on a replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside his home, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Members of a neighboring family protest in their yard as demonstrators gather to oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to immediately vote on a replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside his home, in Louisville, Kentucky, September...more
A woman holds a sign as protesters gather to oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to immediately vote on a replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside his home, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Candles are lit next an illustration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people mourn her death at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People gather outside the Supreme Court for a vigil following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tributes are displayed following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman touches an image of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People gather to mourn the death of Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman with a mask that says "Justice" looks at her phone as people mourn the death of Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Candles and flowers are lit next to an illustration of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people mourn her death at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman lights a candle as people mourn the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
An image of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is projected onto the New York State Civil Supreme Court building in Manhattan, New York City, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront on Broadway of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in Manhattan, New York City, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The American flag flies at half staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside of the Supreme Court, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A man waves a rainbow flag as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People stand in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A woman waves a "Vote" sign as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A pillow resembling Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is placed on the steps of the Supreme Court, following her death, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Jacob Wohl, far-right conspiracy theorist and supporter of President Donald Trump, interrupts mourners as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
