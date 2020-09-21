Edition:
Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A jabot collar placed on the Fearless Girl statue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the New York Stock Exchange, September 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, September 20. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
An interior view of the Supreme Court shows the bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, September 20. Supreme Court of the United States/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, September 20. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
People gather for a vigil outside of the New York State Civil Supreme Court building held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the spire of One World Trade Center is lit blue in her honor also in Manhattan, New York City, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Flowers and tributes are seen as people gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Paul Zermeno of Washington blows a shofar as Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 20, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
People gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A woman reacts as people gather during a vigil in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A woman places flowers as people mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 20, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A banner with an image of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a message referring to the selection of her successor is displayed during a vigil following her death, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned during a vigil in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
People gather outside the Supreme Court for a vigil following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People look at candles and placards placed to mourn the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A girl dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg holds a candle during a vigil following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A cardboard cutout of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is held up after her death, in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 20, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
An interior view of the Supreme Court shows the bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 20, 2020. Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
The American flag above the White House is seen at half staff after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
People gather for a vigil outside of the New York State Civil Supreme Court building held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Manhattan, New York City, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People hold a banner outside the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A woman writes a message in front of floral tributes for Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Protesters gather to oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to immediately vote on a replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside his home, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Members of a neighboring family protest in their yard as demonstrators gather to oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to immediately vote on a replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside his home, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 19, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A woman holds a sign as protesters gather to oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to immediately vote on a replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside his home, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Candles are lit next an illustration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people mourn her death at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People gather outside the Supreme Court for a vigil following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Tributes are displayed following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, &nbsp;outside the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A woman touches an image of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 19, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People gather to mourn the death of Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A woman with a mask that says "Justice" looks at her phone as people mourn the death of Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Candles and flowers are lit next to an illustration of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people mourn her death at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A woman lights a candle as people mourn the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
An image of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is projected onto the New York State Civil Supreme Court building in Manhattan, New York City, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront on Broadway of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in Manhattan, New York City, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
The American flag flies at half staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside of the Supreme Court, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A man waves a rainbow flag as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People stand in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A woman waves a "Vote" sign as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A pillow resembling Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is placed on the steps of the Supreme Court, following her death, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Jacob Wohl, far-right conspiracy theorist and supporter of President Donald Trump, interrupts mourners as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
