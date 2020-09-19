Americans mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront on Broadway of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in Manhattan, New York City, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A bouquet of flowers is left outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
The American flag flies at half staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside of the Supreme Court, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People light candles in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A man waves a rainbow flag as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People stand in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A pillow resembling Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is placed on the steps of the Supreme Court, following her death, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Flowers rest in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Next Slideshows
On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires
Images of hotshots, firefighters, rescue workers and civilian volunteers battling the flames in California, Oregon and Washington.
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters
Greek police moved hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos into a new temporary tent camp, more than a week after a fire razed the country's...
Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast
Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.
Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the U.S. southeast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, has died at age 87.
On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires
Images of hotshots, firefighters, rescue workers and civilian volunteers battling the flames in California, Oregon and Washington.
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters
Greek police moved hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos into a new temporary tent camp, more than a week after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.
Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast
Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.
Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the U.S. southeast.
Israel returns to lockdown as cases mount
Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season, amid a resurgence in new COVID cases.
Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital
As the Philippines grapples with rising coronavirus infections, new mothers and medical staff at one of the world's busiest maternity hospitals face heightened anxiety during the pandemic.
California's ember skies glow from wildfires
Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke travels into the upper atmosphere, creating a glow across the region.
'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires
The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate.