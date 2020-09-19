Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 18, 2020 | 10:50pm EDT

Americans mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
1 / 14
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
2 / 14
A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront on Broadway of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in Manhattan, New York City, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront on Broadway of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in Manhattan, New York City, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront on Broadway of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in Manhattan, New York City, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 14
A bouquet of flowers is left outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A bouquet of flowers is left outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A bouquet of flowers is left outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
4 / 14
The American flag flies at half staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside of the Supreme Court, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

The American flag flies at half staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside of the Supreme Court, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
The American flag flies at half staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside of the Supreme Court, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
5 / 14
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
6 / 14
People light candles in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People light candles in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People light candles in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
7 / 14
A man waves a rainbow flag as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A man waves a rainbow flag as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A man waves a rainbow flag as people gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
8 / 14
People stand in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People stand in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People stand in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
9 / 14
A pillow resembling Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is placed on the steps of the Supreme Court, following her death, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A pillow resembling Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is placed on the steps of the Supreme Court, following her death, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A pillow resembling Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is placed on the steps of the Supreme Court, following her death, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
10 / 14
Flowers rest in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Flowers rest in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Flowers rest in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
11 / 14
People gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather outside of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
12 / 14
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
13 / 14
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020

Next Slideshows

On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires

On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires

Images of hotshots, firefighters, rescue workers and civilian volunteers battling the flames in California, Oregon and Washington.

Sep 18 2020
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Greek police moved hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos into a new temporary tent camp, more than a week after a fire razed the country's...

Sep 18 2020
Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.

Sep 18 2020
Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the U.S. southeast.

Sep 18 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, has died at age 87.

On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires

On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires

Images of hotshots, firefighters, rescue workers and civilian volunteers battling the flames in California, Oregon and Washington.

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Greek police moved hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos into a new temporary tent camp, more than a week after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.

Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the U.S. southeast.

Israel returns to lockdown as cases mount

Israel returns to lockdown as cases mount

Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season, amid a resurgence in new COVID cases.

Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

As the Philippines grapples with rising coronavirus infections, new mothers and medical staff at one of the world's busiest maternity hospitals face heightened anxiety during the pandemic.

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke travels into the upper atmosphere, creating a glow across the region.

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast