Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

A man who only gave his first name, Carl, argues with Dr Nesli Basgoz (R), an infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, that masks are not necessary to fight the spread of the coronavirus, during a demonstration demanding that...more

A man who only gave his first name, Carl, argues with Dr Nesli Basgoz (R), an infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, that masks are not necessary to fight the spread of the coronavirus, during a demonstration demanding that economic restrictions due to COVID-19 be lifted in Boston, Massachusetts, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close