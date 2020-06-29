Edition:
United States
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

People protest against mandates to wear masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
An anti-masker woman delivers a speech during a public hearing at the County Board of Commissioners, in Palm Beach, Florida, June 23, 2020. Palm Beach County/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
People protest against mandates to wear masks in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
An anti-masker woman delivers a speech during a public hearing at the County Board of Commissioners, in Palm Beach, Florida, June 23, 2020. Palm Beach County/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
People protest against mandates to wear masks in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
An anti-masker woman delivers a speech during a public hearing at the County Board of Commissioners, in Palm Beach, Florida, June 23, 2020. Palm Beach County/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Black Lives Matter protesters gesture towards the people protesting against mandates to wear masks in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
An anti-masker woman delivers a speech during a public hearing at the County Board of Commissioners, in Palm Beach, Florida, June 23, 2020. Palm Beach County/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A small group of people gather to protest contact tracing for the coronavirus in Conroe, Texas, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
An anti-masker man delivers a speech during a public hearing at the County Board of Commissioners, in Palm Beach, Florida, June 23, 2020. Palm Beach County/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Hospital worker Grace Cook silently protests against a group demonstrating against the coronavirus restrictions imposed by state and local officials in Boston, Massachusetts, May 30, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Texas State Troopers arrive to break up a potential scene between protesters and a counter protester outside the governor's mansion in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
An anti-masker woman delivers a speech during a public hearing at the County Board of Commissioners, in Palm Beach, Florida, June 23, 2020. Palm Beach County/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A man who only gave his first name, Carl, argues with Dr Nesli Basgoz (R), an infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, that masks are not necessary to fight the spread of the coronavirus, during a demonstration demanding that economic restrictions due to COVID-19 be lifted in Boston, Massachusetts, May 30, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
People protest against mandates to wear masks in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Young women hold signs as a small group of people gather to protest contact tracing for the coronavirus in Conroe, Texas, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
