Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald ...more
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
A protestor shouts as hundreds outside of the Kentucky State Capitol to rally against current social distancing requirements and business closures ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Hundreds of protestors march outside the Kentucky State Capitol to rally against current social distancing requirements and business closures ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A protestor shouts as hundreds rally outside the Kentucky State Capitol against current social distancing requirements and business closures ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A protester shouts as hundreds rally outside the Kentucky State Capitol against current social distancing requirements and business closures ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Hundreds of protestors march outside the Kentucky State Capitol to rally against current social distancing requirements and business closures ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort, Kentucky, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Kentucky Republican State Representative Savannah Maddox (front R) joins protesters outside of the Kentucky State Capitol to rally against current social distancing requirements and business closures ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort,...more
A man takes a picture of another man wearing a face mask and holding a placard, as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan,...more
Two men hold a flag and a placard while sitting on a car in the middle of a road, as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan,...more
A man wearing a scarf on his face holds a flag as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
A young boy holds a placard during a protest where hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
A woman wearing a face mask holds a placard as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
A man walks with an American flag as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Men hold flags as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
A lone opposition demonstrator, holds a placard as he protests against the Michigan Conservative Coalition supporters' demonstration against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020....more
A woman wearing a face mask holds a placard as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
A person holds a placard as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Nearly one thousand supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition caused a gridlock in downtown Lansing, Michigan to protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020....more
