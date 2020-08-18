Americans protest cuts to U.S. Postal Service
A woman protests against cutbacks of the U.S. Postal Service outside a postal office in San Diego, California, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The door of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's condo is seen stuffed with mock mail-in ballots during a protest against changes in the postal service in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A woman protests against cutbacks of the U.S. Postal Service outside a postal office in San Diego, California, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators march from the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after protesting against changes in the postal service in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A woman holds a sign during a news conference about the United States Postal Service in Manhattan, New York, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators march to the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to protest against changes in the postal service in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
People protest against cutbacks of the U.S. Postal Service outside a postal office in San Diego, California, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A child writes with chalk on the street where demonstrators take part in a protest against changes in the postal service, outside of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
People protest against cutbacks of the U.S. Postal Service outside a postal office in San Diego, California, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Retired United States Postal Service worker Ronda Fare (C) shows her support for the postal service outside a post office in Oak Park, Michigan, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Demonstrators protest against changes in the postal service, outside of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against changes in the postal service outside of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Protestors gather in Kalorama Park before holding a demonstration against changes in the postal service outside of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Demonstrators hold a large mock mail-in ballot as others hit pans and pots during a protest against changes in the postal service outside of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A demonstrator hits a pot during a protest against changes in the postal service outside of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
