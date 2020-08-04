Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2020 | 11:26am EDT

Americans protest school reopenings

People carry a fake coffin as a symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People carry a fake coffin as a symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People carry a fake coffin as a symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 20
A young student participates in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A young student participates in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A young student participates in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 20
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 20
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 20
A person from a car supports people as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A person from a car supports people as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A person from a car supports people as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 20
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 20
Edward Tillman participates in a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Edward Tillman participates in a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Edward Tillman participates in a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 20
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 20
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 20
Student activist Kahlila Williams leads a march during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Student activist Kahlila Williams leads a march during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Student activist Kahlila Williams leads a march during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 20
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 20
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 20
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 20
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 20
Protesters participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Protesters participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 20
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 20
A woman participates in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman participates in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A woman participates in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 20
Fake morgue bags and coffins are seen near the entrance of United Federation of Teachers as symbol of students dead by the coronavirus as people take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Fake morgue bags and coffins are seen near the entrance of United Federation of Teachers as symbol of students dead by the coronavirus as people take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Fake morgue bags and coffins are seen near the entrance of United Federation of Teachers as symbol of students dead by the coronavirus as people take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 20
A mother and her two daughters participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A mother and her two daughters participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A mother and her two daughters participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 20
People carry a fake coffin as a symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening, in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People carry a fake coffin as a symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening, in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
People carry a fake coffin as a symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening, in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end...

Next Slideshows

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Afghan security forces on Monday killed at least 10 Islamic State fighters who had taken control of a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad, ending a siege in...

8:17am EDT
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Aug 03 2020
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aug 03 2020
Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Masked and socially distanced to fight the coronavirus, Muslims around the world held prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha, with mosques at...

Aug 03 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

A huge explosion near the center of Beirut killed at least 10 people and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering glass in people's homes and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.

Memberships in Black gun clubs on the rise

Memberships in Black gun clubs on the rise

The insecurity brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and the anger following the police killing of George Floyd has led to higher levels of gun ownership, especially among African Americans.

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Afghan security forces on Monday killed at least 10 Islamic State fighters who had taken control of a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad, ending a siege in which hundreds of prisoners escaped.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Masked and socially distanced to fight the coronavirus, Muslims around the world held prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha, with mosques at reduced capacity and some praying in the open air.

Photos of the month: July

Photos of the month: July

Our top photos from July 2020.

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers.

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast