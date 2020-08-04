Americans protest school reopenings
People carry a fake coffin as a symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A young student participates in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A person from a car supports people as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Edward Tillman participates in a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Student activist Kahlila Williams leads a march during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Students and demonstrators protest during a National Day of Resistance as they demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman participates in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fake morgue bags and coffins are seen near the entrance of United Federation of Teachers as symbol of students dead by the coronavirus as people take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York...more
A mother and her two daughters participate in a caravan protest during a National Day of Resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more
People carry a fake coffin as a symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening, in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
