Americans rally against anti-Asian hate
Protesters are reflected on a sunglasses during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A demonstrator stands between a U.S. flag and a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. The rally was held in response to a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight dead,...more
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Ximon Zhu holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Jennifer Nguyen holds a sign up in view of passing traffic, as she attends a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A demonstrator raises his fist during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Yuria Kailich reacts during a solidarity march for Asian women in Manhattan, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man raises a thumbs up to protesters during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Lion dancers show a banner with message "STOP ASIAN HATE" during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People participate during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A person dances as people gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People take part in a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Caillou Yang, 15, holds a sign at the Colorado State Capitol during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People hold placards as they take part in a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Demonstrators hold signs and flowers during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Demonstrators hold a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A young demonstrator holds a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A person holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Victoria Filipowski attends a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A demonstrator holds a sign with a picture of Bruce Lee during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
John Epperly, 42, carries his son Knox, 3, and holds a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People participate during a solidarity march for Asian women in Manhattan, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Ans Solo join protesters during a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
NYPD police officers are reflected on a window during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
