Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 29, 2021 | 12:32am EDT

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Protesters are reflected on a sunglasses during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Protesters are reflected on a sunglasses during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Protesters are reflected on a sunglasses during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
1 / 40
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
2 / 40
A demonstrator stands between a U.S. flag and a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A demonstrator stands between a U.S. flag and a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A demonstrator stands between a U.S. flag and a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
3 / 40
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. The rally was held in response to a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight dead, which included six Asian women. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. The rally was held in response to a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight dead,...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. The rally was held in response to a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight dead, which included six Asian women. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
4 / 40
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
5 / 40
Ximon Zhu holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Ximon Zhu holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Ximon Zhu holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Close
6 / 40
Jennifer Nguyen holds a sign up in view of passing traffic, as she attends a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Jennifer Nguyen holds a sign up in view of passing traffic, as she attends a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Jennifer Nguyen holds a sign up in view of passing traffic, as she attends a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Close
7 / 40
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
8 / 40
A demonstrator raises his fist during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A demonstrator raises his fist during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A demonstrator raises his fist during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
9 / 40
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
10 / 40
Yuria Kailich reacts during a solidarity march for Asian women in Manhattan, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Yuria Kailich reacts during a solidarity march for Asian women in Manhattan, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Yuria Kailich reacts during a solidarity march for Asian women in Manhattan, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
11 / 40
A man raises a thumbs up to protesters during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A man raises a thumbs up to protesters during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A man raises a thumbs up to protesters during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
12 / 40
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
13 / 40
Lion dancers show a banner with message "STOP ASIAN HATE" during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Lion dancers show a banner with message "STOP ASIAN HATE" during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Lion dancers show a banner with message "STOP ASIAN HATE" during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
14 / 40
People participate during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People participate during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People participate during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
15 / 40
People participate during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People participate during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People participate during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
16 / 40
A person dances as people gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

A person dances as people gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A person dances as people gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
17 / 40
People take part in a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People take part in a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People take part in a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
18 / 40
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
19 / 40
Caillou Yang, 15, holds a sign at the Colorado State Capitol during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Caillou Yang, 15, holds a sign at the Colorado State Capitol during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Caillou Yang, 15, holds a sign at the Colorado State Capitol during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
20 / 40
People hold placards as they take part in a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People hold placards as they take part in a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People hold placards as they take part in a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
21 / 40
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
22 / 40
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
23 / 40
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
24 / 40
Demonstrators hold signs and flowers during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators hold signs and flowers during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs and flowers during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
25 / 40
Demonstrators hold a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators hold a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators hold a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
26 / 40
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
27 / 40
A young demonstrator holds a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A young demonstrator holds a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A young demonstrator holds a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
28 / 40
A person holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

A person holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A person holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Close
29 / 40
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Close
30 / 40
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Close
31 / 40
Victoria Filipowski attends a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Victoria Filipowski attends a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Victoria Filipowski attends a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Close
32 / 40
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators holding signs march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
33 / 40
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
34 / 40
A demonstrator holds a sign with a picture of Bruce Lee during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A demonstrator holds a sign with a picture of Bruce Lee during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A demonstrator holds a sign with a picture of Bruce Lee during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
35 / 40
John Epperly, 42, carries his son Knox, 3, and holds a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

John Epperly, 42, carries his son Knox, 3, and holds a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
John Epperly, 42, carries his son Knox, 3, and holds a sign during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
36 / 40
People participate during a solidarity march for Asian women in Manhattan, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People participate during a solidarity march for Asian women in Manhattan, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People participate during a solidarity march for Asian women in Manhattan, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
37 / 40
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A woman holds a sign at a demonstration to protest recent violence against people of Asian descent, at Friendship Arch in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Close
38 / 40
Ans Solo join protesters during a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Ans Solo join protesters during a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Ans Solo join protesters during a rally on a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Close
39 / 40
NYPD police officers are reflected on a window during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

NYPD police officers are reflected on a window during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
NYPD police officers are reflected on a window during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Next Slideshows

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands of demonstrators converged in cities across England to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to...

Mar 28 2021
Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christians around the world commemorate the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

Mar 28 2021
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 28 2021
Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Korean-American mom Stefany Stuber wrestles with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with her seven-year-old daughter Olivia.

Mar 26 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands of demonstrators converged in cities across England to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christians around the world commemorate the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Korean-American mom Stefany Stuber wrestles with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with her seven-year-old daughter Olivia.

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Several powerful tornadoes tore through northern Alabama, killing at least five people, injuring dozens of others and destroying entire neighborhoods.

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale sent new shockwaves through global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel and the salvage company said it may take weeks to free.

Australians assess damage after worst flooding in 60 years

Australians assess damage after worst flooding in 60 years

Five days of incessant rain triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast