Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Hundreds gather at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes and to help heal as a community in Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 27, 2021. The rally was held in response to a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight dead, which included six Asian women. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

