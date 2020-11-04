Edition:
Americans rally to 'protect the vote' amid election cliffhanger

A man attends a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Demonstrators hold placards as they wait for the results of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A person holds a sign during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman uses a megaphone during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A demonstrator from protect the results coalition protests against efforts to not count all the votes in the general election as they demonstrate in Poway, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People attend a gathering to call for democracy and demand for every vote to be counted, in Oakland, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jane Lee

People hold signs as they take part in a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A woman attends a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign is pictured during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A person holds a placard near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC outside the Fox news building the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People march to the City Hall after a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An activist takes part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People attend a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People attend a rally at the New York Public Library, the day after Election day, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A demonstrator from protect the results coalition protests against efforts to not count all the votes in the general election as they demonstrate in Poway, California, November 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

