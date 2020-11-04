Americans rally to 'protect the vote' amid election cliffhanger
A man attends a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Demonstrators hold placards as they wait for the results of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A person holds a sign during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman uses a megaphone during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A demonstrator from protect the results coalition protests against efforts to not count all the votes in the general election as they demonstrate in Poway, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People attend a gathering to call for democracy and demand for every vote to be counted, in Oakland, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jane Lee
People hold signs as they take part in a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman attends a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign is pictured during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A person holds a placard near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC outside the Fox news building the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People march to the City Hall after a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An activist takes part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People attend a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend a rally at the New York Public Library, the day after Election day, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator from protect the results coalition protests against efforts to not count all the votes in the general election as they demonstrate in Poway, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
America the day after the vote
Scenes from a nation on edge over an undecided presidential election.
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election
The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.
Nail-biting scenes from election night
President Trump and Joe Biden both still have possible paths to win, as states keep counting mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Anxious Americans await election results
The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by...
MORE IN PICTURES
Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center
Detroit election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Democrats said they had also been barred, and one poll worker told Reuters Republicans were "trying to slow down and obstruct the counting."
Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown
Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
America the day after the vote
Scenes from a nation on edge over an undecided presidential election.
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election
The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.
Nail-biting scenes from election night
President Trump and Joe Biden both still have possible paths to win, as states keep counting mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Anxious Americans await election results
The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.
Outcome uncertain after Election Day in America
Americans await the outcome of a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.
Inside key election races across the U.S.
Candidates in key races await their results on election night.