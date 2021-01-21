Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency
Edwina Rose prays while holding a flag, the Bible and the U.S. Constitution on Inauguration Day in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Dana Clark, middle, holds her son Mason, as she and her son Johnathan Clark, 9, left, sister Mary Young, mother Gaynelle Hawkins, and husband Johnathan Clark watch the ceremonies in Slidell, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Gaynelle Hawkins, holds her grandson, twenty one month old Mason, as she watches the ceremonies after the inauguration in Slidell, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A demonstrator waves a flag outside the Colorado State Capitol after the inauguration, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Members of the South Shore Drill Team perform during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Chicago, Illinois. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
Jack Dorsey, wearing a suit in celebration of Inauguration Day, sits on a concrete barrier as he watches outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in a Hawaiian chant in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Hawaii. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
A Black Lives Matter supporter cycles near the secured zone set up for the inauguration near Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Joe Biden celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Kaitlyn Saunders performs a skate routine at Black Lives Matter Plaza during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Washington. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
An Anti-Fascist Coalition member is seen near a burning American flag after the inauguration, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A supporter of Joe Biden carries a flag near the secured zone set up for the inauguration of Biden as the 46th President of the United States, near Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington D.C., U.S. January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of Chinese American Community Center participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Delaware. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
People attend a socially-distant dance party held by Afro-Brazilian band Unidos da Filadelfia to celebrate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A customer stands at a butcher store as the televised inauguration is seen on a screen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Jackson Smith, 8, cheers and claps as he watches the presidential inauguration with his family at their home in Beverly Hills, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Texas. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
Activists take part in a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Star Hodgson and her son Cypress, 14, view the inauguration during a socially-distanced watch party held outdoors with a large screen at The Broadside in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Members of the Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School perform during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
Children look at people attending a socially-distant dance party held by Afro-Brazilian band Unidos da Filadelfia to celebrate the inauguration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Employees of the restaurant work, as on a screen is seen televised inauguration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Protesters smash windows at Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters during a protest after the inauguration in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The Smith family wear Converse sneakers in honor of Kamala Harris as they watch the presidential inauguration at home in Beverly Hills, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Heidi Smith embraces her daughter Brooklyn, 10, as they watch the presidential inauguration at their home in Beverly Hills, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Artist Roberto Marquez holds a artistic flag he created after the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Black Lives Matter activists confront the police during a protest after the inauguration in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters is vandalized during a protest after the inauguration, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Next Slideshows
Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America
A tumultuous three weeks of rioting, impeachment proceedings and pageantry mark the end of the Trump era and the beginning of the Biden presidency.
Trump departs White House for Florida
Former President Trump disappears behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a...
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history
Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president...
Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden
Notable attendees for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
MORE IN PICTURES
The inauguration of President Joe Biden
Scenes from Inauguration Day in Washington as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America
A tumultuous three weeks of rioting, impeachment proceedings and pageantry mark the end of the Trump era and the beginning of the Biden presidency.
Trump departs White House for Florida
Former President Trump disappears behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that has caused 400,000 U.S. deaths.
Inauguration Day style
Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history
Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president of the United States.
Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden
Notable attendees for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
Heavy security replaces inaugural balls and crowds
The nation's capital boosts security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints during Joe Biden's inauguration.
Dawn on Inauguration Day
The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
Moving out of the White House
Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.