Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2021 | 2:25am EST

Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency

Edwina Rose prays while holding a flag, the Bible and the U.S. Constitution on Inauguration Day in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Edwina Rose prays while holding a flag, the Bible and the U.S. Constitution on Inauguration Day in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Edwina Rose prays while holding a flag, the Bible and the U.S. Constitution on Inauguration Day in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Dana Clark, middle, holds her son Mason, as she and her son Johnathan Clark, 9, left, sister Mary Young, mother Gaynelle Hawkins, and husband Johnathan Clark watch the ceremonies in Slidell, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Dana Clark, middle, holds her son Mason, as she and her son Johnathan Clark, 9, left, sister Mary Young, mother Gaynelle Hawkins, and husband Johnathan Clark watch the ceremonies in Slidell, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Dana Clark, middle, holds her son Mason, as she and her son Johnathan Clark, 9, left, sister Mary Young, mother Gaynelle Hawkins, and husband Johnathan Clark watch the ceremonies in Slidell, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Gaynelle Hawkins, holds her grandson, twenty one month old Mason, as she watches the ceremonies after the inauguration in Slidell, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Gaynelle Hawkins, holds her grandson, twenty one month old Mason, as she watches the ceremonies after the inauguration in Slidell, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gaynelle Hawkins, holds her grandson, twenty one month old Mason, as she watches the ceremonies after the inauguration in Slidell, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A demonstrator waves a flag outside the Colorado State Capitol after the inauguration, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

A demonstrator waves a flag outside the Colorado State Capitol after the inauguration, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A demonstrator waves a flag outside the Colorado State Capitol after the inauguration, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Members of the South Shore Drill Team perform during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Chicago, Illinois. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Members of the South Shore Drill Team perform during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Chicago, Illinois. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of the South Shore Drill Team perform during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Chicago, Illinois. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
Jack Dorsey, wearing a suit in celebration of Inauguration Day, sits on a concrete barrier as he watches outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jack Dorsey, wearing a suit in celebration of Inauguration Day, sits on a concrete barrier as he watches outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Jack Dorsey, wearing a suit in celebration of Inauguration Day, sits on a concrete barrier as he watches outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in a Hawaiian chant in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Hawaii. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

People participate in a Hawaiian chant in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Hawaii. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
People participate in a Hawaiian chant in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Hawaii. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
A Black Lives Matter supporter cycles near the secured zone set up for the inauguration near Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A Black Lives Matter supporter cycles near the secured zone set up for the inauguration near Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A Black Lives Matter supporter cycles near the secured zone set up for the inauguration near Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Joe Biden celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Supporters of President Joe Biden celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Supporters of President Joe Biden celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Kaitlyn Saunders performs a skate routine at Black Lives Matter Plaza during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Washington. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Kaitlyn Saunders performs a skate routine at Black Lives Matter Plaza during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Washington. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Kaitlyn Saunders performs a skate routine at Black Lives Matter Plaza during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Washington. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
An Anti-Fascist Coalition member is seen near a burning American flag after the inauguration, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

An Anti-Fascist Coalition member is seen near a burning American flag after the inauguration, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
An Anti-Fascist Coalition member is seen near a burning American flag after the inauguration, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A supporter of Joe Biden carries a flag near the secured zone set up for the inauguration of Biden as the 46th President of the United States, near Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington D.C., U.S. January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of Joe Biden carries a flag near the secured zone set up for the inauguration of Biden as the 46th President of the United States, near Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington D.C., U.S. January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A supporter of Joe Biden carries a flag near the secured zone set up for the inauguration of Biden as the 46th President of the United States, near Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington D.C., U.S. January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of Chinese American Community Center participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Delaware. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Members of Chinese American Community Center participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Delaware. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of Chinese American Community Center participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Delaware. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
People attend a socially-distant dance party held by Afro-Brazilian band Unidos da Filadelfia to celebrate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People attend a socially-distant dance party held by Afro-Brazilian band Unidos da Filadelfia to celebrate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
People attend a socially-distant dance party held by Afro-Brazilian band Unidos da Filadelfia to celebrate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A customer stands at a butcher store as the televised inauguration is seen on a screen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A customer stands at a butcher store as the televised inauguration is seen on a screen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A customer stands at a butcher store as the televised inauguration is seen on a screen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Jackson Smith, 8, cheers and claps as he watches the presidential inauguration with his family at their home in Beverly Hills, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Jackson Smith, 8, cheers and claps as he watches the presidential inauguration with his family at their home in Beverly Hills, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Jackson Smith, 8, cheers and claps as he watches the presidential inauguration with his family at their home in Beverly Hills, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Texas. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Texas. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Texas. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
Activists take part in a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Activists take part in a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Activists take part in a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Star Hodgson and her son Cypress, 14, view the inauguration during a socially-distanced watch party held outdoors with a large screen at The Broadside in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Star Hodgson and her son Cypress, 14, view the inauguration during a socially-distanced watch party held outdoors with a large screen at The Broadside in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Star Hodgson and her son Cypress, 14, view the inauguration during a socially-distanced watch party held outdoors with a large screen at The Broadside in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Members of the Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School perform during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Members of the Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School perform during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of the Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School perform during a virtual parade on Inauguration Day from Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS
Children look at people attending a socially-distant dance party held by Afro-Brazilian band Unidos da Filadelfia to celebrate the inauguration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Children look at people attending a socially-distant dance party held by Afro-Brazilian band Unidos da Filadelfia to celebrate the inauguration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Children look at people attending a socially-distant dance party held by Afro-Brazilian band Unidos da Filadelfia to celebrate the inauguration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Employees of the restaurant work, as on a screen is seen televised inauguration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Employees of the restaurant work, as on a screen is seen televised inauguration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Employees of the restaurant work, as on a screen is seen televised inauguration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Protesters smash windows at Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters during a protest after the inauguration in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters smash windows at Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters during a protest after the inauguration in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Protesters smash windows at Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters during a protest after the inauguration in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The Smith family wear Converse sneakers in honor of Kamala Harris as they watch the presidential inauguration at home in Beverly Hills, Michigan.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

The Smith family wear Converse sneakers in honor of Kamala Harris as they watch the presidential inauguration at home in Beverly Hills, Michigan.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The Smith family wear Converse sneakers in honor of Kamala Harris as they watch the presidential inauguration at home in Beverly Hills, Michigan.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Heidi Smith embraces her daughter Brooklyn, 10, as they watch the presidential inauguration at their home in Beverly Hills, Michigan.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Heidi Smith embraces her daughter Brooklyn, 10, as they watch the presidential inauguration at their home in Beverly Hills, Michigan.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Heidi Smith embraces her daughter Brooklyn, 10, as they watch the presidential inauguration at their home in Beverly Hills, Michigan.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Artist Roberto Marquez holds a artistic flag he created after the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Artist Roberto Marquez holds a artistic flag he created after the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Artist Roberto Marquez holds a artistic flag he created after the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Black Lives Matter activists confront the police during a protest after the inauguration in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Black Lives Matter activists confront the police during a protest after the inauguration in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Black Lives Matter activists confront the police during a protest after the inauguration in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters is vandalized during a protest after the inauguration, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters is vandalized during a protest after the inauguration, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters is vandalized during a protest after the inauguration, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in...

Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

A tumultuous three weeks of rioting, impeachment proceedings and pageantry mark the end of the Trump era and the beginning of the Biden presidency.

1:21am EST

1:21am EST
Trump departs White House for Florida

Trump departs White House for Florida

Former President Trump disappears behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a...

12:24am EST

12:24am EST
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president...

Jan 20 2021

Jan 20 2021
Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden

Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden

Notable attendees for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

Jan 20 2021

Jan 20 2021

The inauguration of President Joe Biden

The inauguration of President Joe Biden

Scenes from Inauguration Day in Washington as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America

A tumultuous three weeks of rioting, impeachment proceedings and pageantry mark the end of the Trump era and the beginning of the Biden presidency.

Trump departs White House for Florida

Trump departs White House for Florida

Former President Trump disappears behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that has caused 400,000 U.S. deaths.

Inauguration Day style

Inauguration Day style

Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president of the United States.

Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden

Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden

Notable attendees for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

Heavy security replaces inaugural balls and crowds

Heavy security replaces inaugural balls and crowds

The nation's capital boosts security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints during Joe Biden's inauguration.

Dawn on Inauguration Day

Dawn on Inauguration Day

The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Moving out of the White House

Moving out of the White House

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

