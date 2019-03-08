America's champion soccer squad
United States players react as they receive the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. The United States won 5-2. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates after defeating Japan in the final of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. defender Julie Johnston (19) kicks the ball past Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (16) in the second half of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. fans celebrate USA's win in the Women's World Cup final soccer match against Japan, at the Underground Pub and Grill in Hermosa Beach, California July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. women's soccer player Carli Lloyd (L) holds the World Cup trophy as she and teammate Megan Rapinoe ride a float with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in Manhattan to celebrate their World Cup final win...more
The U.S. women's soccer team cheer during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan, in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe (C) holds the Wold Cup trophy as she rides a float with teammate Carli Lloyd (L), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (back L) and Coach Jill Ellis (R) during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in Manhattan to...more
U.S. President Barack Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House in Washington to honor their victory in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, October...more
Fans hold up signs for United States of America forward Abby Wambach (20) during a match against the China PR for the World Cup Victory Tour in New Orleans, December 16, 2015. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. forward Abby Wambach (20) walks off the field with forward Alex Morgan (13) who left the game due to an injury during the first half of the World Cup Victory Tour match against the China PR in New Orleans, December 16, 2015. Derick E. Hingle-USA...more
China defender Liu Shanshan (2) defends against U.S. midfielder Heather O'Reilly (9) during the second half in Glendale, Arizona, December 13, 2015. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Crystal Dunn of USA celebrates a goal with Christen Press of USA in the first round of women's soccer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Carli Lloyd of USA (10) is consoled by teammate Megan Rapinoe after the game after the quarterfinal of women's soccer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. forward Abby Wambach (20) takes a selfie with fans after the game against Haiti during the women's World Cup victory tour in Detroit, September 17, 2015. Diane Weiss-USA TODAY Sports
