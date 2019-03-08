Edition:
America's champion soccer squad

United States players react as they receive the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. The United States won 5-2. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
U.S. forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates after defeating Japan in the final of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
U.S. forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
U.S. defender Julie Johnston (19) kicks the ball past Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (16) in the second half of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
U.S. fans celebrate USA's win in the Women's World Cup final soccer match against Japan, at the Underground Pub and Grill in Hermosa Beach, California July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the Women's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2015. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
U.S. women's soccer player Carli Lloyd (L) holds the World Cup trophy as she and teammate Megan Rapinoe ride a float with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in Manhattan to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan in New York, July 10, 2015. Screams and a blizzard of confetti cheered the World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer players as they rolled up New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" in the first ticker-tape parade honoring a women's sports team. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
The U.S. women's soccer team cheer during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan, in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe (C) holds the Wold Cup trophy as she rides a float with teammate Carli Lloyd (L), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (back L) and Coach Jill Ellis (R) during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in Manhattan to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House in Washington to honor their victory in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Fans hold up signs for United States of America forward Abby Wambach (20) during a match against the China PR for the World Cup Victory Tour in New Orleans, December 16, 2015. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
U.S. forward Abby Wambach (20) walks off the field with forward Alex Morgan (13) who left the game due to an injury during the first half of the World Cup Victory Tour match against the China PR in New Orleans, December 16, 2015. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
China defender Liu Shanshan (2) defends against U.S. midfielder Heather O'Reilly (9) during the second half in Glendale, Arizona, December 13, 2015. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
Crystal Dunn of USA celebrates a goal with Christen Press of USA in the first round of women's soccer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Carli Lloyd of USA (10) is consoled by teammate Megan Rapinoe after the game after the quarterfinal of women's soccer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
U.S. forward Abby Wambach (20) takes a selfie with fans after the game against Haiti during the women's World Cup victory tour in Detroit, September 17, 2015. Diane Weiss-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
