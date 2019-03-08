America's champion soccer squad

U.S. women's soccer player Carli Lloyd (L) holds the World Cup trophy as she and teammate Megan Rapinoe ride a float with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in Manhattan to celebrate their World Cup final win...more

U.S. women's soccer player Carli Lloyd (L) holds the World Cup trophy as she and teammate Megan Rapinoe ride a float with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in Manhattan to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan in New York, July 10, 2015. Screams and a blizzard of confetti cheered the World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer players as they rolled up New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" in the first ticker-tape parade honoring a women's sports team. REUTERS/Mike Segar

