America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
An empty COVID-19 drive-through testing site is seen in El Paso, Texas, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Rob Meisnere paints the latest number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. on a sign outside his house in Washington, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office which is located next to a graveyard in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Donald Trump protests against the state-mandated restrictions after high tests rates placed San Diego county into the more restrictive purple tier in San Diego, California, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Business owners protest to remain open despite state-mandated restrictions after high case rates placed San Diego county in the most restrictive "purple" tier in San Diego, California, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign as she protests against the state-mandated restrictions after high tests rates placed San Diego county into the more restrictive purple tier in San Diego, California, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more
Gillian White (L) and Liam Deegan swab their nasal passages as they test for the coronavirus at the Mahalia Jackson Theater drive through testing in New Orleans, Louisiana, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A patient is wheeled into the hospital in Manhattan, New York City, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tanna Ingraham, 43, a registered nurse, talks to a ventilated patient as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker takes a swab from a Newark Police officer sitting in a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 test center in Newark, New Jersey, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man parks his lowrider car as two boys look on outside one of the city's most popular restaurants in El Paso, Texas, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Restaurant workers are seen inside one of the city's most popular restaurants in El Paso, Texas, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Members of Mesa Place Church pray outside University Medical Center of El Paso in El Paso, Texas, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
A medical runner is seen outside University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Members of Mesa Place Church pray outside University Medical Center of El Paso in El Paso, Texas, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low level inmates) help move bodies to refrigerated trailers outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
El Paso County detention inmates and Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Chase Tangius, with the Louisiana National Guard, waits for the next resident to test for the coronavirus at the Mahalia Jackson Theater drive through testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Russell Moran hands back his coronavirus testing kit to Kevin Porter of the Louisiana National Guard, who had instructed him through the test, at the Mahalia Jackson Theater drive through testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, November 14, 2020....more
Medical assistant Alex Hutton from London, Britain, smiles at a patient as he wears a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) hood at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site operated by University of Utah Health at Rice-Eccles Stadium, in Salt Lake City,...more
An aerial view of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site operated by University of Utah Health at Rice-Eccles Stadium, in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Passengers wearing face masks ride a bus along 1st Avenue in Manhattan, New York City November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman lines up for a coronavirus test, in Brooklyn, New York, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People line up for coronavirus tests at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An ambulance crew takes a break in Manhattan, New York, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dr. Joseph Varon checks on a patient as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A patient is wheeled into an ambulance in the rain in Manhattan, New York City, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dr. Joseph Varon and a healthcare worker check on a patient who was flown in from El Paso as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2020....more
A patient is wheeled into the hospital in Manhattan, New York, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A medical professional touches his face as patients infected with the coronavirus are treated at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers check on a patient who was flown in from El Paso as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Christopher Peter, 32, a respiratory specialist, checks on a patient as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker prepares to administer tests for the coronavirus in Staten Island, New York, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A healthcare worker stands by as a man takes a test for the coronavirus in Staten Island, New York, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a test for the coronavirus in Staten Island, New York, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Medical workers direct traffic at the University of Texas- El Paso (UTEP) coronavirus drive-thru testing site in El Paso, Texas, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
An aerial view of vehicles waiting at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Medical workers are seen in one of three refrigerated trailers, sent by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to help with the rising number of coronavirus fatalities, at the rear of the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner...more
Next Slideshows
Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco
The death toll climbs from Typhoon Vamco, the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit...
Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan
Armenians resort to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed...
Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso
El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.
Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital
Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco
The death toll climbs from Typhoon Vamco, the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades.
Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan
Armenians resort to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and Azeri troops over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.
Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso
El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.
Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital
Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.
How we're adapting to life in a pandemic
From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.
Dustin Johnson wins Masters with record low score
Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters at Augusta National.
Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Trump supporters march in Washington
Thousands of Trump s supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.