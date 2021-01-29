America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out
A coyote walks past graveside mourners at the biggest cemetery in North America as it struggles under a backlog of coronavirus-related burials, with the usual 5-7 day wait period after death now stretched to more than a month at Rose Hill Memorial...more
A COVID patient is moved to one of the COVID-19 wards at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Josephine County Public Health staff and volunteers administer COVID-19 vaccinations to stranded motorists after returning from a clinic with unused doses and getting stuck in a snowstorm on Highway 199 in Hayes Hill, Oregon, January 26, 2021....more
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. Blanks was a husband, father of 7, U.S. Army veteran, car enthusiast and devoted Dallas Cowboys...more
Coronavirus patient Brenda Rex, 77, is seen in the COVID-19 ward at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Healthcare workers work inside a tent as St. Mary Medical Center resorts to using tents in their parking lot to handle the overflow at its 200 bed hospital in Apple Valley, California, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Schoolchildren swab and test themselves for COVID-19 in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
Dr. Syed Naqvi, a pulmonologist, treats a coronavirus patient in the ICU at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Pallbearers carry the casket of Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, to the plot where he will be buried in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People are processed at the entrance to an empty department store being used as a vaccination center in Chula Vista, California, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Safeway pharmacy manager Kel Fanny draws up a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
William Mattox, 89, is offered a glass of champagne after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Yi Arias, a CORE crew member, was in an upbeat mood at COVID-19 mass-vaccination of healthcare workers taking place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 15, 2021 Irfan Khan/Pool via REUTERS
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by a food distribution facility amid the outbreak in Harlem, New York, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Armando Galvan searches a commercial building as he carries out an eviction, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies wait for a woman to collect her possessions as they carry out an eviction order amid the outbreak in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A waiter carries dishes from outdoor seating inside as indoor dining reopens in a limited capacity in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
About 8,000 fans attend the Green Bay Packers playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, January 16, 2021. It was the first game of the 2020 season that any season-ticket holders were able to attend a game at...more
A child looks over a social distancing barrier to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during gym class at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
A child places his testing swab in the vial for pool testing in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
Desks are taped off for social distancing in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
N95 masks are seen outside of the coronavirus ICU at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A coronavirus patient receives a chest x-ray in the ICU at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Refrigerator trucks are seen at the biggest cemetery in North America as it struggles under a backlog of coronavirus-related burials, with the usual 5-7 day wait period after death now stretched to more than a month at Rose Hill Memorial Park and...more
Work crews dig new graves as the biggest cemetery in North America struggles under a backlog of coronavirus-related burials, with the usual 5-7 day wait period after death now stretched to more than a month at Rose Hill Memorial Park and Mortuary, in...more
People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 at a mass vaccination site in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Officials from Jim Hogg County gather for orientation from Texas state health officials at the Jim Hogg County Fair pavilion, ahead of a mass vaccination effort that immunized 300 people in Texas, January 13, 2021. Susana Garza/Handout via REUTERS
A person holds up a T-shirt that is given out after receiving a coronavirus vaccination at Menominee Indian High School in Menominee county, Wisconsin, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lauren Justice
LeeAnn Corn, 64, waits to see if she has any reaction to the coronavirus vaccination after receiving her first dose at Menominee Indian High School in Menominee county, Wisconsin, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lauren Justice
Quinita Peterson, an art teacher who is classed in the 1B category that includes teachers and childcare providers, receives the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A sign in a store reads "Hands up if you got vaccinated" in Manhattan, New York City, New York, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marcie Meek, 88, poses for a photo with a sign referring to herd immunity after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bryanna Danas pays her respects at the burial site of her father, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of COVID-19, following his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A person lights a candle by a tribute to the victims of the pandemic by the Reflecting Pool at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People wait in line to be vaccinated at a super vaccination station setup in an empty department store in Chula Vista, California, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nurses prepare for the next round of people waiting in their vehicles to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a drive through site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Patients are held in the hallway as St.Mary Medical Center resorts to using tents outside to handle the overflow at its 200 bed hospital in Apple Valley, California, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers seal their feet into hazmat suits as they prepare to clean the Senate Special Committee on Aging offices after a person reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
COVID-19 mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 15, 2021 . Irfan Khan/Pool via REUTERS
Face shields are seen hanging on the wall of a restaurant as indoor dining reopens in a limited capacity in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
