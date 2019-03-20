America's favorite dogs
The loyal and dependable Labrador retriever hung on for the 28th year in a row to the title of America's most popular dog in 2018, the American Kennel Club said on Wednesday. The ranks are based on AKC registrations, with the Lab the most registered...more
2. German shepherd. REUTERS/Mike Segar
3. Golden retrievers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4. French bulldogs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5. Standard bulldog. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
6. Beagle. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
7. Poodle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
8. Rottweiler. REUTERS/Mike Segar
9. German shorthaired pointer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
10. Yorkshire terrier. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Europe's first underwater restaurant
Europe's first underwater restaurant opens in Norway with more than 7,000 customers booked in to eat among the fish.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Child jockeys race camels in Egypt
Young jockeys, local children mostly aged 6 to 13, race camels in the traditional Bedouin sport, even as rights groups said child riders were often injured and...
Ammunition art in Gaza
Diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya spends hours creating three-dimensional miniature replicas of protest scenes, with figures carved from remnants of Israeli...
MORE IN PICTURES
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
Europe's first underwater restaurant
Europe's first underwater restaurant opens in Norway with more than 7,000 customers booked in to eat among the fish.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Deadly flooding in the Midwest
Floodwaters have inundated a swath of Iowa and Nebraska along the Missouri River. Half of Iowa's 99 counties have declared states of emergency.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Child jockeys race camels in Egypt
Young jockeys, local children mostly aged 6 to 13, race camels in the traditional Bedouin sport, even as rights groups said child riders were often injured and some had been abducted or sold by their families.
Timeline: Major mass shootings this decade
A timeline of major mass shootings in non-conflict zones around the world since 2007.
Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa
Cyclone winds and floods that swept across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst weather-related disasters recorded in the southern hemisphere, U.N. officials said.
Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump gave a ringing endorsement of Brazil's new far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who styled his campaign on Trump's 2016 run and has declared himself on unabashed admirer of the U.S. president and his politics and the American way of life.