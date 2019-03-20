Edition:
United States
Wed Mar 20, 2019

America's favorite dogs

The loyal and dependable Labrador retriever hung on for the 28th year in a row to the title of America's most popular dog in 2018, the American Kennel Club said on Wednesday. The ranks are based on AKC registrations, with the Lab the most registered canine in 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
2. German shepherd. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
3. Golden retrievers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
4. French bulldogs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
5. Standard bulldog. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
6. Beagle. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
7. Poodle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2014
8. Rottweiler. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
9. German shorthaired pointer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
10. Yorkshire terrier. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
