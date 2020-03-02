America's longest war

Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in Manhattan, December...more

Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in Manhattan, December 30, 2015. McCrossen was Lemm's partner in the NYPD Warrant Squad. Lemm was one of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

