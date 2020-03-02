America's longest war
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 26, 2012....more
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010....more
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in Manhattan, December...more
Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas...more
A U.S. soldier (L) stands at a post in Deh Bala district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan July 7, 2018. REUTERS/James Mackenzie
U.S. troops and Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers are seen onboard a helicopter in Uruzgan province, Afghanistan, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine (L) top watches Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers during a training in Helmand province, Afghanistan, July 5, 2017.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pays his respects during a memorial for Specialist Wyatt Martin and Sergeant First Class Ramon Morris at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan, December 23, 2014. Specialist Martin and...more
A rocket fired by U.S. soldiers from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment explodes next to a destroyed bus at operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
U.S. troops from the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) light candles during Christmas Eve celebrations at Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 11, 2013. Ryan Coyer died of...more
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson
Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob...more
Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north...more
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Stryker armoured vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
U.S. Marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A French sniper (R) looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, about 25 miles (40 km) north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
An Afghan family ride on a bike past the site of a car bomb attack where U.S. soldiers were killed near Bagram air base, Afghanistan, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
U.S. Marines, shown through a night vision scope, escort battlefield detainees into a detention center at Kandahar International Airport, December 18, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/USMC, Sgt. Thomas Michael Corcoran
Marine reinforcements fly towards an area somewhere near Kandahar, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/POOL//Earnie Grafton, The San Diego Union-Tribune
A US Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs (Light Armoured Vehicles) as it leaves on patrol from the Marine base in southern Afghanistan, December 2, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
