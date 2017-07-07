America's renewed space ambitions
Vice President Mike Pence touches a piece of hardware with a warning label "Do Not Touch" next to Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida July 6, 2017. Pence visited after being...more
Vice President Mike Pence visits the Kennedy Space Center, Florida July 6, 2017. Seen behind him is the Orion Capsule that will be launched at a future date. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin attends the signing of an executive order by President Donald Trump to create the National Space Council, in the Roosevelt room of the White House, in Washington, June 30, 2017. Trump said the revived National Space...more
President Donald Trump signs an executive order to create the National Space Council, accompanied by former astronauts Buzz Aldrin (2nd-R), Alvin Drew (3rd-R) and Dave Wolf (L) in the Roosevelt room of the White House, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Vice President Mike Pence poses for a group photograph with NASA's 12 new astronaut candidates at NASA�s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, June 7, 2017. NASA astronaut candidates, standing from L-R, Robb Kulin, Jonathan Kim, Robert Hines,...more
Vice President Mike Pence tours the Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center where he is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana (R), Florida July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Vice President Mike Pence walks by the clean room for the Orion capsule as he tours the Operation and Checkout building at Kennedy Space Center, Florida July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Vice President Mike Pence (2nd L) is shown a model by Robert M. Lightfoot Jr., Acting Administrator of NASA during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center, Florida July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Vice President Mike Pence leaves the Operations and Checkout Building at KSC with astronauts Reid Wiseman and Patrick Forrester (right) during a visit, Florida July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown
President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka hold a video conference call with Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA on the International Space Station from the Oval Office of the White House, April 24, 2017....more
President Donald Trump receives a NASA jacket during a signing ceremony for S442, the NASA transition authorization act, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence speaks inside of the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center, Florida July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown
