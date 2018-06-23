Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2018 | 10:20pm EDT

America's undocumented

Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
1 / 23
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 23
Diners inside a Subway restaurant look out at undocumented immigrant families just released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Diners inside a Subway restaurant look out at undocumented immigrant families just released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Diners inside a Subway restaurant look out at undocumented immigrant families just released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
3 / 23
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 23
Undocumented immigrants in shackles arrive at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants in shackles arrive at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrants in shackles arrive at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
5 / 23
Undocumented immigrants arrive by bus at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants arrive by bus at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrants arrive by bus at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
6 / 23
Undocumented immigrant families look on as they are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrant families look on as they are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families look on as they are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
7 / 23
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands next to a bus filled with undocumented immigrants arriving at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands next to a bus filled with undocumented immigrants arriving at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands next to a bus filled with undocumented immigrants arriving at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
8 / 23
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
9 / 23
An undocumented immigrant looks out the window of a bus before departing a U.S. federal court following hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented immigrant looks out the window of a bus before departing a U.S. federal court following hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
An undocumented immigrant looks out the window of a bus before departing a U.S. federal court following hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
10 / 23
An undocumented immigrant from Honduras and his son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass the time before beginning a bus journey to Louisiana at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented immigrant from Honduras and his son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass the time before beginning a bus journey to Louisiana at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
An undocumented immigrant from Honduras and his son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass the time before beginning a bus journey to Louisiana at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
11 / 23
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
12 / 23
An undocumented immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy holds an envelope preparing her for an upcoming bus trip at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy holds an envelope preparing her for an upcoming bus trip at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren...more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
An undocumented immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy holds an envelope preparing her for an upcoming bus trip at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
13 / 23
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
14 / 23
A woman holds a child's hand as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A woman holds a child's hand as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
A woman holds a child's hand as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
15 / 23
A man carries shackles to put on undocumented immigrants following hearings at a U.S. federal court in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A man carries shackles to put on undocumented immigrants following hearings at a U.S. federal court in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
A man carries shackles to put on undocumented immigrants following hearings at a U.S. federal court in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
16 / 23
Undocumented immigrant families walk from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrant families walk from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families walk from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
17 / 23
An undocumented immigrant sits on a bus with others before departing a U.S. federal court following hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented immigrant sits on a bus with others before departing a U.S. federal court following hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
An undocumented immigrant sits on a bus with others before departing a U.S. federal court following hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
18 / 23
A young undocumented immigrant reaches for her backpack, still inside a Homeland Security bag, just after she and her father were released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy at a bus station in McAllen, Texas, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A young undocumented immigrant reaches for her backpack, still inside a Homeland Security bag, just after she and her father were released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy at a bus station in McAllen, Texas, April 11,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A young undocumented immigrant reaches for her backpack, still inside a Homeland Security bag, just after she and her father were released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy at a bus station in McAllen, Texas, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
19 / 23
An undocumented Honduran immigrant and her son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass time at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented Honduran immigrant and her son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass time at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
An undocumented Honduran immigrant and her son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass time at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
20 / 23
Children form a line as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Children form a line as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Children form a line as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
21 / 23
Undocumented immigrants just released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy stand at a bus station before being taken to the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants just released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy stand at a bus station before being taken to the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Undocumented immigrants just released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy stand at a bus station before being taken to the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
22 / 23
After being detained and released by law enforcement, an undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

After being detained and released by law enforcement, an undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
After being detained and released by law enforcement, an undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
23 / 23

America's undocumented

America's undocumented Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Deported to El Salvador

Deported to El Salvador

Deportees arrive in El Salvador after being removed from the United States.

Jun 22 2018
Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Jun 22 2018
Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second...

Jun 22 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 22 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Deported to El Salvador

Deported to El Salvador

Deportees arrive in El Salvador after being removed from the United States.

Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland takes on Serbia in World Cup action.

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Melania Trump visits border detention center

Melania Trump visits border detention center

First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Argentina takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Dog meat festival in China

Dog meat festival in China

Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast