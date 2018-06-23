America's undocumented
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Diners inside a Subway restaurant look out at undocumented immigrant families just released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Undocumented immigrants in shackles arrive at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrants arrive by bus at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrant families look on as they are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands next to a bus filled with undocumented immigrants arriving at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An undocumented immigrant looks out the window of a bus before departing a U.S. federal court following hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An undocumented immigrant from Honduras and his son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass the time before beginning a bus journey to Louisiana at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas,...more
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An undocumented immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy holds an envelope preparing her for an upcoming bus trip at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren...more
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A woman holds a child's hand as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man carries shackles to put on undocumented immigrants following hearings at a U.S. federal court in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrant families walk from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An undocumented immigrant sits on a bus with others before departing a U.S. federal court following hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A young undocumented immigrant reaches for her backpack, still inside a Homeland Security bag, just after she and her father were released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy at a bus station in McAllen, Texas, April 11,...more
An undocumented Honduran immigrant and her son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass time at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Children form a line as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrants just released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy stand at a bus station before being taken to the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
After being detained and released by law enforcement, an undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
