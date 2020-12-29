America's year of wildfires

Inmates from Warner Creek Correctional Facility, working as firefighters, look on as they are led by Ryan Webb, a crew boss with the Oregon Department of Forestry (blue hat), and David Halbleib, the fire crew supervisor and correctional officer, as the crew tries to mop up hotspots from the Brattain Fire, near Paisley, Oregon, September 19, 2020. "One of the really good things about this program is providing these guys with training and something they can look forward to doing on the outside when they are rehabilitating. I personally told all of them they can get a hold of me on the outside and I could point them in the right direction to help them find work," Webb said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

