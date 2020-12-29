Edition:
America's year of wildfires

Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flames are seen along the east side of Lake Berryessa during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire near Berryessa Highlands, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flames are seen along the east side of Lake Berryessa during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire near Berryessa Highlands, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Flames are seen along the east side of Lake Berryessa during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire near Berryessa Highlands, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People guide a herd of goats into an awaiting trailer during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People guide a herd of goats into an awaiting trailer during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
People guide a herd of goats into an awaiting trailer during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An entrance to Shaver Ranch damaged by the Creek Fire is seen in Shaver Lake, California, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An entrance to Shaver Ranch damaged by the Creek Fire is seen in Shaver Lake, California, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
An entrance to Shaver Ranch damaged by the Creek Fire is seen in Shaver Lake, California, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two Cal OES mutual aid strike team firefighters rest on a deck during their 72-hour shift battling the Creek Fire in Shaver Lake, California, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two Cal OES mutual aid strike team firefighters rest on a deck during their 72-hour shift battling the Creek Fire in Shaver Lake, California, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Two Cal OES mutual aid strike team firefighters rest on a deck during their 72-hour shift battling the Creek Fire in Shaver Lake, California, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man photographs Downtown San Francisco in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man photographs Downtown San Francisco in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man photographs Downtown San Francisco in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Melted aluminum from the engine of a burnt car is seen after the Bear Fire burned through Berry Creek, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Melted aluminum from the engine of a burnt car is seen after the Bear Fire burned through Berry Creek, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Melted aluminum from the engine of a burnt car is seen after the Bear Fire burned through Berry Creek, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A dead animal is seen after the Bear Fire burned through Berry Creek, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A dead animal is seen after the Bear Fire burned through Berry Creek, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A dead animal is seen after the Bear Fire burned through Berry Creek, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A cat walks around a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10,2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A cat walks around a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10,2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A cat walks around a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10,2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Three-year-old Ashley looks at her burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighbourhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Three-year-old Ashley looks at her burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighbourhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Three-year-old Ashley looks at her burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighbourhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Four-year-old twin brothers Chance and Ryder Sutton watch their father Chuck Sutton, 47, light a cigarette as they prepare to evacuate their home from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Four-year-old twin brothers Chance and Ryder Sutton watch their father Chuck Sutton, 47, light a cigarette as they prepare to evacuate their home from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Four-year-old twin brothers Chance and Ryder Sutton watch their father Chuck Sutton, 47, light a cigarette as they prepare to evacuate their home from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People displaced by the wildfires are seen at a makeshift shelter in Oregon City, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People displaced by the wildfires are seen at a makeshift shelter in Oregon City, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
People displaced by the wildfires are seen at a makeshift shelter in Oregon City, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Crystal Sparks, 35, kisses her four-year-old twin boys Chance and Ryder Sutton as they are evacuated by Sparks' sister-in-law from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Crystal Sparks, 35, kisses her four-year-old twin boys Chance and Ryder Sutton as they are evacuated by Sparks' sister-in-law from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Crystal Sparks, 35, kisses her four-year-old twin boys Chance and Ryder Sutton as they are evacuated by Sparks' sister-in-law from the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tracy Koa puts her hands together in gratitude as she and her partner David Tanksley arrive to find their home gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12, 2020. "We lost everything but at least we have our family. Thank God we left when we did," Koa said. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tracy Koa puts her hands together in gratitude as she and her partner David Tanksley arrive to find their home gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12, 2020. "We lost everything but at least we have our family. Thank God we left when we did," Koa said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Tracy Koa puts her hands together in gratitude as she and her partner David Tanksley arrive to find their home gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12, 2020. "We lost everything but at least we have our family. Thank God we left when we did," Koa said.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bowls containing food and water are seen left by owners for their missing pets amid homes gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bowls containing food and water are seen left by owners for their missing pets amid homes gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Bowls containing food and water are seen left by owners for their missing pets amid homes gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, Utah, looks for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, Utah, looks for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, Utah, looks for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A firefighter looks out while defending the Mount Wilson observatory from the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A firefighter looks out while defending the Mount Wilson observatory from the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A firefighter looks out while defending the Mount Wilson observatory from the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Eric Perez, a firefighter from Las Vegas, rubs his forehead as he takes part in a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Eric Perez, a firefighter from Las Vegas, rubs his forehead as he takes part in a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Eric Perez, a firefighter from Las Vegas, rubs his forehead as he takes part in a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Trees are seen ablaze in the Fremont National Forest from the Brattain Fire in the outskirts of Paisley, Oregon, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Trees are seen ablaze in the Fremont National Forest from the Brattain Fire in the outskirts of Paisley, Oregon, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Trees are seen ablaze in the Fremont National Forest from the Brattain Fire in the outskirts of Paisley, Oregon, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters battle a wildfire near a structure while defending the Mount Wilson observatory during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Firefighters battle a wildfire near a structure while defending the Mount Wilson observatory during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Firefighters battle a wildfire near a structure while defending the Mount Wilson observatory during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A helicopter carries water to the Brattain Fire smoke rises from the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A helicopter carries water to the Brattain Fire smoke rises from the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A helicopter carries water to the Brattain Fire smoke rises from the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kirk McDusky, a member of the Prineville Hotshot Crew, walks past smoke rising from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Kirk McDusky, a member of the Prineville Hotshot Crew, walks past smoke rising from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Kirk McDusky, a member of the Prineville Hotshot Crew, walks past smoke rising from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A helicopter carries water to the Brattain Fire as trees burn in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A helicopter carries water to the Brattain Fire as trees burn in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A helicopter carries water to the Brattain Fire as trees burn in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters stand near the encroaching Glass Fire as it burns a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters stand near the encroaching Glass Fire as it burns a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters stand near the encroaching Glass Fire as it burns a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A scarecrow rests on a wooden chair in front of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A scarecrow rests on a wooden chair in front of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A scarecrow rests on a wooden chair in front of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Inmates from Warner Creek Correctional Facility, working as firefighters, look on as they are led by Ryan Webb, a crew boss with the Oregon Department of Forestry (blue hat), and David Halbleib, the fire crew supervisor and correctional officer, as the crew tries to mop up hotspots from the Brattain Fire, near Paisley, Oregon, September 19, 2020. "One of the really good things about this program is providing these guys with training and something they can look forward to doing on the outside when they are rehabilitating. I personally told all of them they can get a hold of me on the outside and I could point them in the right direction to help them find work," Webb said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Inmates from Warner Creek Correctional Facility, working as firefighters, look on as they are led by Ryan Webb, a crew boss with the Oregon Department of Forestry (blue hat), and David Halbleib, the fire crew supervisor and correctional officer, as...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Inmates from Warner Creek Correctional Facility, working as firefighters, look on as they are led by Ryan Webb, a crew boss with the Oregon Department of Forestry (blue hat), and David Halbleib, the fire crew supervisor and correctional officer, as the crew tries to mop up hotspots from the Brattain Fire, near Paisley, Oregon, September 19, 2020. "One of the really good things about this program is providing these guys with training and something they can look forward to doing on the outside when they are rehabilitating. I personally told all of them they can get a hold of me on the outside and I could point them in the right direction to help them find work," Webb said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Matthew Tice, 37, an inmate from Warner Creek Correctional Facility working as a firefighter, takes a break as he rests in Fremont National Forest as he and other inmates who are also working as firefighters, help to mop up hotspots from the Brattain Fire near Paisley, Oregon, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Matthew Tice, 37, an inmate from Warner Creek Correctional Facility working as a firefighter, takes a break as he rests in Fremont National Forest as he and other inmates who are also working as firefighters, help to mop up hotspots from the Brattain Fire near Paisley, Oregon, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Matthew Tice, 37, an inmate from Warner Creek Correctional Facility working as a firefighter, takes a break as he rests in Fremont National Forest as he and other inmates who are also working as firefighters, help to mop up hotspots from the Brattain Fire near Paisley, Oregon, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches towards a residence in Calistoga, California, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches towards a residence in Calistoga, California, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches towards a residence in Calistoga, California, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
