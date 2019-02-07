Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2019 | 10:45am EST

amfAR New York Gala

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian pose on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in New York, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Karen Elson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Milla Jovovich puts on her earring on the red carpet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Kelsea Ballerinni poses with Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of the Chainsmokers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
