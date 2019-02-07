amfAR New York Gala
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian pose on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in New York, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Karen Elson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Milla Jovovich puts on her earring on the red carpet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kelsea Ballerinni poses with Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of the Chainsmokers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Men's Fashion Week in Paris
Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collections from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.
Men's Fashion Week in London
Highlights from London's fashion week for men.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
The wealthiest celebrities
The top 10 wealthiest entertainers of 2018, according to Forbes magazine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Istanbul apartment collapses
At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkey.
State of the Union
President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.
House women wear white
Democratic women lawmakers wear white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in a show of unity.
Pelosi at the State of the Union
Speaker Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union Address.
Pope visits birthplace of Islam
Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.
Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing
The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA continues to rise.
New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade
The New England Patriots return to Boston for their Super Bowl victory parade.
Past Oscar hosts
The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.