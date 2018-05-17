amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Paris Hilton poses on the red carpet for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2018 gala May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Toni Garrn poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Paris Hilton poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sara Sampaio poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Natasha Poly poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Laura Harrier poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Nadine Leopold poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Daria Strokous poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Daria Georgia Fowler poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Hofit Golan poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Petra Nemcova takes a selfie as she arrives. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Michelle Rodriguez poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jordan Barrett poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Philipp Plein and Morgan Osman pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Winnie Harlow poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Nicole Scherzinger poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ruby Rose poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Adriana Lima poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Nicole Scherzinger poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Alessandra Ambrosio poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cindy Bruna poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Kristen Stewart, member of the 71st Cannes Film Festival Jury poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jason Derulo poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rapper Tyga and Alec Monopoly pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Designers Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2 pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Nico Rosberg and his wife Vivian Sibold pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Petra Nemcova poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ellie Goulding poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Hailey Clauson poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Natasha Poly poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Isabeli Fontana poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Milla Jovovich poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Julia Restoin Roitfeld poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Saba Yussouf poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chris Tucker poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Georgia May Jagger poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Mallika Sherawat poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lais Ribeiro poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Barbara Palvin poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Caroline Daur poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anne Heche poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Daphne Groeneveld poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Izabel Goulart poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Erica Pelosini poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Daria Strokous poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
