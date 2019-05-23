amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Winnie Harlo, Martha Hunt, Cindy Bruna and Eva Longoria react during the auction, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Coco Rocha during the auction. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Chris Tucker during the auction. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The Struts perform during the auction. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Milla Jovovich and William H. Roedy, Chairman of amfAR, during the auction. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Dua Lipa poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Winnie Harlow poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Kendall Jenner poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Eva Longoria poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Charli XCX poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer H.E.R. poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Antonio Banderas and his partner Nicole Kimpel pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Coco Rocha poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo pose with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Marina Ruy Barbosa poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
DJ Cassidy poses with Kelsey Evenson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maureen Kragt poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Teddy Quinlivan poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ghali poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Julien MacDonald poses with guest. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Eniko Mihalik poses with guest. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Dean Caten and Dan Caten pose with Faretta. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Valery Kaufman poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Leomie Anderson poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Josephine Skriver poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Patricia Arquette poses with her daughter Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane and Hermann Buehlbecker. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lorena Rae poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Li Yuchun, also known as Chris Lee, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Chiara Ferragni poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Yulia Yanina poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Catrinel Marlon poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Adrien Brody poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Giambattista Valli poses with Chiara Ferragni and Bianca Brandolini. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Natasha Poly poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jasmine Tookes poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sara Sampaio and Oliver Ripley arrive. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Adriana Lima poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pamela Anderson poses with Brandon Lee. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cindy Bruna poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Izabel Goulart poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Adesuwa Aighewi poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Shanina Shaik poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Elsa Hosk poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Stella Maxwell poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Alexina Graham poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Viktoriya Sasonkina poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Hofit Golan poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ellen Von Unwerth poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Julian Lennon poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
