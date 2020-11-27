Pandemic fears and online deals thin Black Friday crowds

Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening, in hopes of Black Friday savings, at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky, November 26, 2020. Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers including Macy's Inc,...more

Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening, in hopes of Black Friday savings, at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky, November 26, 2020. Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers including Macy's Inc, Walmart Inc and Best Buy on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Close