Pandemic fears and online deals thin Black Friday crowds

Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening, in hopes of Black Friday savings, at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky, November 26, 2020. Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers including Macy's Inc, Walmart Inc and Best Buy on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Shoppers wait for the doors to open, in hopes of Black Friday savings, at Walmart in LaGrange, Kentucky, November 27, 2020. Retailers overhauled the traditionally busy shopping day that comes the day after Thanksgiving. Walmart opened stores at 5 a.m. on Friday, directing shoppers to turn right upon entering and proceed along main aisles to shop deals before paying at registers surrounded by plastic barriers. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening, in hopes of Black Friday savings at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A man visits the Shops at Hudson Yards during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
A man exits Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Shoppers wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
People visit Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Shoppers queue as they wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
People visit Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Shoppers queue as they wait for a store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Shoppers wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
People look at jewelry at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Shoppers stand in line as they wait for a Victoria's Secret store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Shoppers wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
