Pandemic fears and online deals thin Black Friday crowds
Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening, in hopes of Black Friday savings, at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky, November 26, 2020. Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers including Macy's Inc,...more
Shoppers wait for the doors to open, in hopes of Black Friday savings, at Walmart in LaGrange, Kentucky, November 27, 2020. Retailers overhauled the traditionally busy shopping day that comes the day after Thanksgiving. Walmart opened stores at 5...more
Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening, in hopes of Black Friday savings at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man visits the Shops at Hudson Yards during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man exits Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Shoppers wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People visit Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Shoppers queue as they wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People visit Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Shoppers queue as they wait for a store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Shoppers wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People look at jewelry at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Shoppers stand in line as they wait for a Victoria's Secret store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Shoppers wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
