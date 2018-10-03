Edition:
Amid the ruins after Indonesian quake

A ship is seen stranded on the shore after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A ship is seen stranded on the shore after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
1 / 35
A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2 / 35
A resident walks near the beach after it was hit by the tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A resident walks near the beach after it was hit by the tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
A resident walks near the beach after it was hit by the tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
3 / 35
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
4 / 35
Residents carry their belongings after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Residents carry their belongings after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Residents carry their belongings after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
5 / 35
An aerial view of the Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by a tsunami, after a quake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

An aerial view of the Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by a tsunami, after a quake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
An aerial view of the Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by a tsunami, after a quake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
6 / 35
An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
7 / 35
Debris and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Debris and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Debris and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
8 / 35
Men walk on damaged road at Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Men walk on damaged road at Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Men walk on damaged road at Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
9 / 35
People search through debris in a residential area following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS

People search through debris in a residential area following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
People search through debris in a residential area following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS
10 / 35
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
11 / 35
A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
12 / 35
An aerial view of an area devestated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of an area devestated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
An aerial view of an area devestated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
13 / 35
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
14 / 35
An aerial view shows bridge damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

An aerial view shows bridge damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
An aerial view shows bridge damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS
15 / 35
Debris and damaged properties are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Debris and damaged properties are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Debris and damaged properties are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
16 / 35
Cars are trapped in sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Cars are trapped in sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Cars are trapped in sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
17 / 35
An Indonesian rescue team searches for victims and survivors at the earthquake-damaged Roa Roa hotel in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Basri Marzuki/ via REUTERS

An Indonesian rescue team searches for victims and survivors at the earthquake-damaged Roa Roa hotel in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Basri Marzuki/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
An Indonesian rescue team searches for victims and survivors at the earthquake-damaged Roa Roa hotel in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Basri Marzuki/ via REUTERS
18 / 35
Villagers carry their belonging as they walk through mud near the ruins of houses after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Villagers carry their belonging as they walk through mud near the ruins of houses after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Villagers carry their belonging as they walk through mud near the ruins of houses after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
19 / 35
An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
20 / 35
People drive motorcycles through a damaged road after an earthquake hit Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

People drive motorcycles through a damaged road after an earthquake hit Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
People drive motorcycles through a damaged road after an earthquake hit Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
21 / 35
Residents walk near Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Akbar Tado/ via REUTERS

Residents walk near Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Akbar Tado/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
Residents walk near Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Akbar Tado/ via REUTERS
22 / 35
An aerial view of liquefaction, or shifting ground, following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of liquefaction, or shifting ground, following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
An aerial view of liquefaction, or shifting ground, following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS
23 / 35
The damage after the earthquake and tsunami is pictured in Palu, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The damage after the earthquake and tsunami is pictured in Palu, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
The damage after the earthquake and tsunami is pictured in Palu, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
24 / 35
A man stands in the ruins of his house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man stands in the ruins of his house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A man stands in the ruins of his house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
25 / 35
Children eat outside their tent for safety reasons after the earthquake in Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Children eat outside their tent for safety reasons after the earthquake in Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Children eat outside their tent for safety reasons after the earthquake in Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
26 / 35
A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
27 / 35
A man walks near a truck that was trapped inside sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man walks near a truck that was trapped inside sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A man walks near a truck that was trapped inside sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
28 / 35
The ruins of a house are seen after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The ruins of a house are seen after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
The ruins of a house are seen after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
29 / 35
Baiturrahman mosque is seen after being hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Baiturrahman mosque is seen after being hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Baiturrahman mosque is seen after being hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
30 / 35
An aerial view of part of the city destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

An aerial view of part of the city destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
An aerial view of part of the city destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS
31 / 35
Damage from an earthquake and tsunami can be seen in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zainuddin Mn/ via REUTERS

Damage from an earthquake and tsunami can be seen in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zainuddin Mn/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
Damage from an earthquake and tsunami can be seen in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zainuddin Mn/ via REUTERS
32 / 35
Policemen walk at the ruins of a church after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Policemen walk at the ruins of a church after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Policemen walk at the ruins of a church after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
33 / 35
Damaged properties and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Damaged properties and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Damaged properties and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
34 / 35
A family affected by the earthquake and tsunami is pictured at a temporary shelter in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A family affected by the earthquake and tsunami is pictured at a temporary shelter in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2018
A family affected by the earthquake and tsunami is pictured at a temporary shelter in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
35 / 35
