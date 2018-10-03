Amid the ruins after Indonesian quake
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A resident walks near the beach after it was hit by the tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
Residents carry their belongings after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view of the Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by a tsunami, after a quake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
Debris and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Men walk on damaged road at Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
People search through debris in a residential area following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view of an area devestated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
An aerial view shows bridge damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS
Debris and damaged properties are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cars are trapped in sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian rescue team searches for victims and survivors at the earthquake-damaged Roa Roa hotel in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Basri Marzuki/ via REUTERS
Villagers carry their belonging as they walk through mud near the ruins of houses after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
People drive motorcycles through a damaged road after an earthquake hit Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents walk near Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Akbar Tado/ via REUTERS
An aerial view of liquefaction, or shifting ground, following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS
The damage after the earthquake and tsunami is pictured in Palu, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man stands in the ruins of his house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Children eat outside their tent for safety reasons after the earthquake in Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man walks near a truck that was trapped inside sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The ruins of a house are seen after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Baiturrahman mosque is seen after being hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An aerial view of part of the city destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS
Damage from an earthquake and tsunami can be seen in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zainuddin Mn/ via REUTERS
Policemen walk at the ruins of a church after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Damaged properties and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A family affected by the earthquake and tsunami is pictured at a temporary shelter in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
