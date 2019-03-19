Ammunition art in Gaza
Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on a miniature carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition collected from the scenes of border protests along the Israel-Gaza border, in the central Gaza Strip March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on miniature figures in the central Gaza Strip March 11. On Abu Taqeya's wooden boards, Palestinian protesters, ambulances, Israeli troops and tanks and even the wire fence itself are all created in...more
Miniature figures carved by Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya are seen in the central Gaza Strip March 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on miniature figures he carves from remnants of Israeli ammunition in the central Gaza Strip March 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The son of Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya (C) checks miniature figures that his father carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition in the central Gaza Strip March 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on miniature figures he carves from remnants of Israeli ammunition in the central Gaza Strip March 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
