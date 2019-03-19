Edition:
Ammunition art in Gaza

Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on a miniature carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition collected from the scenes of border protests along the Israel-Gaza border, in the central Gaza Strip March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on miniature figures in the central Gaza Strip March 11. On Abu Taqeya's wooden boards, Palestinian protesters, ambulances, Israeli troops and tanks and even the wire fence itself are all created in miniature. He uses empty shells of bullets, tear gas canisters and sometimes shrapnel of Israeli missiles. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Miniature figures carved by Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya are seen in the central Gaza Strip March 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on miniature figures he carves from remnants of Israeli ammunition in the central Gaza Strip March 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The son of Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya (C) checks miniature figures that his father carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition in the central Gaza Strip March 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on miniature figures he carves from remnants of Israeli ammunition in the central Gaza Strip March 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

