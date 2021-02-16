Edition:
An Italian family's year of living amid COVID

Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as they while away time at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy as his wife, Bianca's mum Chiara Zuddas looks out from their balcony, March 20, 2020. A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano. Then San Fiorano and a cluster of other towns became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown after Italy diagnosed its first case of the coronavirus on Feb. 21. To cope with the crisis - which at one point involved four generations living in lockdown under one roof - Toniolo, 36, turned to one of his passions, photography, posting his pictures on social media. Reuters asked him to chronicle daily life inside one of the country's "forbidden cities". Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as they while away time at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy as his wife, Bianca's mum Chiara Zuddas looks out from their balcony, March 20, 2020. A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano. Then San Fiorano and a cluster of other towns became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown after Italy diagnosed its first case of the coronavirus on Feb. 21. To cope with the crisis - which at one point involved four generations living in lockdown under one roof - Toniolo, 36, turned to one of his passions, photography, posting his pictures on social media. Reuters asked him to chronicle daily life inside one of the country's "forbidden cities". Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Marzio Toniolo and his grandfather, Gino Verani, 87, play a game of cards at home in San Fiorano, Italy March 12, 2020. Photography became medicinal, particularly as Toniolo showed his frail grandfather Gino, then 87, slipping deeper into dementia and Gino's special rapport with his great-granddaughter Bianca. Gino died aged 88. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Marzio Toniolo and his grandfather, Gino Verani, 87, play a game of cards at home in San Fiorano, Italy March 12, 2020. Photography became medicinal, particularly as Toniolo showed his frail grandfather Gino, then 87, slipping deeper into dementia and Gino's special rapport with his great-granddaughter Bianca. Gino died aged 88. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Chiara Zuddas, 31, sleeps in bed cuddling her daughter, Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, March 17, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Chiara Zuddas, 31, sleeps in bed cuddling her daughter, Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, March 17, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, ties the shoelaces of her husband, Gino Verani, 87, at home in San Fiorano, March 17, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Ines Prandini, 85, ties the shoelaces of her husband, Gino Verani, 87, at home in San Fiorano, March 17, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays in San Fiorano, April 15, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays in San Fiorano, April 15, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo, 3, eats dinner with her mother, Chiara Zuddas, who is self-isolating in her bedroom on the other side of the door after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father, who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, 3, eats dinner with her mother, Chiara Zuddas, who is self-isolating in her bedroom on the other side of the door after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father, who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Chiara Zuddas, 32, takes a plate of food as she self-isolates in her bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by her husband, who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Chiara Zuddas, 32, takes a plate of food as she self-isolates in her bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by her husband, who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo waves at a train as it passes through San Fiorano, Italy, February 29, 2020. The driver beeped the train's horn back to Bianca as she waved. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo waves at a train as it passes through San Fiorano, Italy, February 29, 2020. The driver beeped the train's horn back to Bianca as she waved. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays outside wearing a ballerina skirt as her great-grandmother Ines Prandini, 85, sweeps the floor at home in San Fiorano, April 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays outside wearing a ballerina skirt as her great-grandmother Ines Prandini, 85, sweeps the floor at home in San Fiorano, April 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Marzio Toniolo's car boot is seen full of bags of 300 euros worth of supplies from a supermarket for his family who are living in one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak,  in this picture he took in Codogno, Italy, February 25, 2020. The Toniolo family live in another red zone town some 6.5 km away, San Fiorano. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Marzio Toniolo's car boot is seen full of bags of 300 euros worth of supplies from a supermarket for his family who are living in one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak,  in this picture he took in Codogno, Italy, February 25, 2020. The Toniolo family live in another red zone town some 6.5 km away, San Fiorano. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, takes food from a shopping bag full of food supplies, as her two-year-old granddaughter Bianca Toniolo sits with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 31, at home in San Fiorano, Italy, February 25, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Ines Prandini, 85, takes food from a shopping bag full of food supplies, as her two-year-old granddaughter Bianca Toniolo sits with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 31, at home in San Fiorano, Italy, February 25, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
The Toniolo family make a toast, clinking their glasses at home after cooking homemade ravioli, in San Fiorano, Italy, March 1, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS

The Toniolo family make a toast, clinking their glasses at home after cooking homemade ravioli, in San Fiorano, Italy, March 1, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, suffers from senile dementia and with his town being on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has caused him additional confusion. To try and help distract him, his family gives him a pen and paper to draw his thoughts. He draws a plane, after asking his grandson Marzio Toniolo "do you have the keys to the plane?", on a rainy day at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 2, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Gino Verani, 87, suffers from senile dementia and with his town being on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has caused him additional confusion. To try and help distract him, his family gives him a pen and paper to draw his thoughts. He draws a plane, after asking his grandson Marzio Toniolo "do you have the keys to the plane?", on a rainy day at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 2, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini helps bathe her husband Gino Verani at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Ines Prandini helps bathe her husband Gino Verani at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays with a piece of material to distract her from being in quarantine at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 3, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays with a piece of material to distract her from being in quarantine at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 3, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Carabinieri military police check documents of a man wearing a protective mask in a car at the checkpoint in San Fiorano, Italy, March 8, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Carabinieri military police check documents of a man wearing a protective mask in a car at the checkpoint in San Fiorano, Italy, March 8, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo holds hands with her great-grandfather, Gino Verani, 87, in a rare moment of tenderness, as they watch the news on television at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 4, 2020. Marzio Toniolo said that although both Verani and Bianca loved each other very much, Verani struggled to respect the rules on social distancing which sometimes irritated Bianca, but, it was also just as difficult to make her understand her great-grandfather's difficulties. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo holds hands with her great-grandfather, Gino Verani, 87, in a rare moment of tenderness, as they watch the news on television at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 4, 2020. Marzio Toniolo said that although both Verani and Bianca loved each other very much, Verani struggled to respect the rules on social distancing which sometimes irritated Bianca, but, it was also just as difficult to make her understand her great-grandfather's difficulties. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Gino Verani, 87, and his wife Ines Prandini, 85, sleep at home on the 16th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, Italy, March 7, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Gino Verani, 87, and his wife Ines Prandini, 85, sleep at home on the 16th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, Italy, March 7, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, observes a collection of "santino" cards, a traditional laminated card with a picture of a deceased person on the front and a prayer on the back, given to visitors at funerals, that Verani had collected every time he went to a funeral of friends, relatives or acquaintances over the years, in the living room of his home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 14, 2020. Marzio Toniolo, Verani's grandson, who took the photo, said that there were around 150 cards that Verani had collected and that particularly towards the end of Verani's life, he would use the cards as an activity to keep Verani's memory trained saying 'I pointed to the pictures and asked him if he remembered the names. The answers were almost always correct, despite the difficulties associated with memory,' he said. REUTERS/MarzioToniolo

Gino Verani, 87, observes a collection of "santino" cards, a traditional laminated card with a picture of a deceased person on the front and a prayer on the back, given to visitors at funerals, that Verani had collected every time he went to a funeral of friends, relatives or acquaintances over the years, in the living room of his home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 14, 2020. Marzio Toniolo, Verani's grandson, who took the photo, said that there were around 150 cards that Verani had collected and that particularly towards the end of Verani's life, he would use the cards as an activity to keep Verani's memory trained saying 'I pointed to the pictures and asked him if he remembered the names. The answers were almost always correct, despite the difficulties associated with memory,' he said. REUTERS/MarzioToniolo
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo picks a daisy as the family take a walk through the woods 660 feet (200 metres) from their home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 19, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo picks a daisy as the family take a walk through the woods 660 feet (200 metres) from their home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 19, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, hangs up washing outside on a sunny day in San Fiorano, Italy, March 15, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Ines Prandini, 85, hangs up washing outside on a sunny day in San Fiorano, Italy, March 15, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo leans against a wall while her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, holds up a piece of blue glass in front of her at home in San Fiorano, Italy, February, April 22, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo leans against a wall while her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, holds up a piece of blue glass in front of her at home in San Fiorano, Italy, February, April 22, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, helps her husband Gino Verani, 87, get ready for bed, with the help of their great-granddaughter two-year-old Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. Verani has senile dementia and it has been very hard for the family to deal with his illness while on lockdown. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Ines Prandini, 85, helps her husband Gino Verani, 87, get ready for bed, with the help of their great-granddaughter two-year-old Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. Verani has senile dementia and it has been very hard for the family to deal with his illness while on lockdown. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Marzio Toniolo dresses up as a clown to surprise his Bianca (who loves the circus) at home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 9, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Marzio Toniolo dresses up as a clown to surprise his Bianca (who loves the circus) at home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 9, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo, 2, plays with a collection of snails she found around her family home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 13, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Bianca Toniolo, 2, plays with a collection of snails she found around her family home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 13, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a selfie as his daughter Bianca, 2, holds his face while they play ‘mother and baby’ on a rainy day at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 2, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a selfie as his daughter Bianca, 2, holds his face while they play ‘mother and baby’ on a rainy day at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 2, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, covers his face as he sits in the kitchen at his home, in San Fiorano, Italy, April 10, 2020. Marzio Toniolo, Verani's grandson, who took the photo, said that in moments of particular tiredness, Verani would ask his wife to go to bed very early in the evening. This, however, Toniolo said, created temporal imbalances in him and sent him into total confusion. So Toniolo's grandmother did everything to keep him awake and he, in his own way, reacted by pretending to be desperate. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Gino Verani, 87, covers his face as he sits in the kitchen at his home, in San Fiorano, Italy, April 10, 2020. Marzio Toniolo, Verani's grandson, who took the photo, said that in moments of particular tiredness, Verani would ask his wife to go to bed very early in the evening. This, however, Toniolo said, created temporal imbalances in him and sent him into total confusion. So Toniolo's grandmother did everything to keep him awake and he, in his own way, reacted by pretending to be desperate. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Empty shelves that would usually stock packets of flour are seen in a supermarket, by signs that read "Dear customers, to guarantee availability for everyone, a maximum of two packets of flour can be purchased at a time, thank you" in Codogno, the small town in northern Italy where the outbreak of the coronavirus took off, April 11, 2020. The sale of flour has skyrocketed in Italy as restaurants remain closed and people are encouraged to go to the supermarket as little as possible, so Italians have taken to baking bread, pizza dough, cakes and desserts at home. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Empty shelves that would usually stock packets of flour are seen in a supermarket, by signs that read "Dear customers, to guarantee availability for everyone, a maximum of two packets of flour can be purchased at a time, thank you" in Codogno, the small town in northern Italy where the outbreak of the coronavirus took off, April 11, 2020. The sale of flour has skyrocketed in Italy as restaurants remain closed and people are encouraged to go to the supermarket as little as possible, so Italians have taken to baking bread, pizza dough, cakes and desserts at home. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani and his wife Ines Prandini practice social distancing as they chat to their friends Gianni and his partner Anna, while their great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo plays in overgrown grass nearby, in San Fiorano, Italy, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Gino Verani and his wife Ines Prandini practice social distancing as they chat to their friends Gianni and his partner Anna, while their great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo plays in overgrown grass nearby, in San Fiorano, Italy, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays with a cat near her home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 26, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays with a cat near her home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 26, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Priest Don Giuseppe Castelvecchio gives a blessing from inside a car to people gathered on the streets, as he drives around the small northern town of San Fiorano on the day Italy began a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to a spread of the coronavirus, May 4, 2020.  San Fiorano residents had been on lockdown for over 10 weeks, as they were part of a small cluster of northern towns where cases and deaths immediately surged after the first patient was diagnosed. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS

Priest Don Giuseppe Castelvecchio gives a blessing from inside a car to people gathered on the streets, as he drives around the small northern town of San Fiorano on the day Italy began a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to a spread of the coronavirus, May 4, 2020.  San Fiorano residents had been on lockdown for over 10 weeks, as they were part of a small cluster of northern towns where cases and deaths immediately surged after the first patient was diagnosed. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Residents stand outside their homes wearing masks to listen as Priest Don Giuseppe Castelvecchio gives a blessing from inside a car through speakers attached to the back of it, as he drives around the small northern town of San Fiorano, May 4, 2020.  Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS

Residents stand outside their homes wearing masks to listen as Priest Don Giuseppe Castelvecchio gives a blessing from inside a car through speakers attached to the back of it, as he drives around the small northern town of San Fiorano, May 4, 2020.  Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's daughter, draws on her bedroom window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's daughter, draws on her bedroom window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Chiara Zuddas, 31, lays on the grass on a sunny day in woods 660 feet (200 metres) from her home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 19, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Chiara Zuddas, 31, lays on the grass on a sunny day in woods 660 feet (200 metres) from her home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 19, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A worker takes the temperature of the Toniolo family as they arrive to board a ferry travelling to the island of Sardinia, after leaving the region of Lombardy for the first time since her hometown became a red zone in February, June 3, 2020. On June 3, Italy allowed free movement across the country, so the family took the first seven-hour ferry from Livorno, Tuscany to Olbia, Sardinia in the early hours of the morning to travel to see their relatives. There were few people on the ferry, and Toniolo said no checks were made upon arrival in Sardinia. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

A worker takes the temperature of the Toniolo family as they arrive to board a ferry travelling to the island of Sardinia, after leaving the region of Lombardy for the first time since her hometown became a red zone in February, June 3, 2020. On June 3, Italy allowed free movement across the country, so the family took the first seven-hour ferry from Livorno, Tuscany to Olbia, Sardinia in the early hours of the morning to travel to see their relatives. There were few people on the ferry, and Toniolo said no checks were made upon arrival in Sardinia. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Chiara Zuddas, 32, and her daughter Bianca Toniolo, 3, sunbathe onboard a ferry travelling to the island of Sardinia to see their family, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Chiara Zuddas, 32, and her daughter Bianca Toniolo, 3, sunbathe onboard a ferry travelling to the island of Sardinia to see their family, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Gino Verani is comforted by his wife, Ines Prandini, at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, August 30, 2020. Toniolo, Verani's and Prandini's grandson, said that in what became rare moments of lucidity, Verani would ask for Prandini's hand. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Gino Verani is comforted by his wife, Ines Prandini, at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, August 30, 2020. Toniolo, Verani's and Prandini's grandson, said that in what became rare moments of lucidity, Verani would ask for Prandini's hand. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Gino Verani's and Ines Prandini's bed lies empty in their bedroom, on the first day that Verani was taken to a care home, in San Fiorano, Italy, September 2, 2020. When a bed was set up for Verani on the ground floor of their home, Prandini started to sleep on a sofa next to her husband's bed. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Gino Verani's and Ines Prandini's bed lies empty in their bedroom, on the first day that Verani was taken to a care home, in San Fiorano, Italy, September 2, 2020. When a bed was set up for Verani on the ground floor of their home, Prandini started to sleep on a sofa next to her husband's bed. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Ines Prandini looks at her husband Gino Verani's body, before going to sleep and spending the last night with him under the same roof at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Ines Prandini looks at her husband Gino Verani's body, before going to sleep and spending the last night with him under the same roof at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Chiara Zuddas and Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's wife and daughter sit at a table on Christmas Eve while Ines Prandini, Toniolo's grandmother, watches television in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Chiara Zuddas and Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's wife and daughter sit at a table on Christmas Eve while Ines Prandini, Toniolo's grandmother, watches television in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo's pupils wearing masks and sitting at a distance from each other attend a lesson as they return to the classroom as part of Italy's coronavirus regulations after the holidays, in Santo Stefano Lodigiano, Italy, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo's pupils wearing masks and sitting at a distance from each other attend a lesson as they return to the classroom as part of Italy's coronavirus regulations after the holidays, in Santo Stefano Lodigiano, Italy, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Bianca Toniolo, 3, throws confetti as she watches her grandfather Massimo's wedding ceremony live on a video call from the island of Sardinia, which her family were unable to attend in person due to strict coronavirus regulations banning travel between regions, at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, January 5, 2021. The only people attending the wedding ceremony were Massimo Toniolo, his newlywed wife Graziella Pinna and the family of her son from the Sardinian town of Maracalagonis. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, 3, throws confetti as she watches her grandfather Massimo's wedding ceremony live on a video call from the island of Sardinia, which her family were unable to attend in person due to strict coronavirus regulations banning travel between regions, at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, January 5, 2021. The only people attending the wedding ceremony were Massimo Toniolo, his newlywed wife Graziella Pinna and the family of her son from the Sardinian town of Maracalagonis. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Bianca Toniolo, 3, watches television with her great-grandmother Ines Prandini as they quarantine at home after their family had contact with someone with coronavirus, in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, 3, watches television with her great-grandmother Ines Prandini as they quarantine at home after their family had contact with someone with coronavirus, in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Chiara Zuddas, 32, practices yoga as she self-isolates in her bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo  u000d

Chiara Zuddas, 32, practices yoga as she self-isolates in her bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo  u000d
Bianca Toniolo, 3, draws a picture at home as she quarantines with her family after they had contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, 3, draws a picture at home as she quarantines with her family after they had contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
