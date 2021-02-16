An Italian family's year of living amid COVID
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as they while away time at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy as his wife, Bianca's mum Chiara Zuddas...more
Marzio Toniolo and his grandfather, Gino Verani, 87, play a game of cards at home in San Fiorano, Italy March 12, 2020. Photography became medicinal, particularly as Toniolo showed his frail grandfather Gino, then 87, slipping deeper into dementia...more
Chiara Zuddas, 31, sleeps in bed cuddling her daughter, Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, March 17, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, ties the shoelaces of her husband, Gino Verani, 87, at home in San Fiorano, March 17, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays in San Fiorano, April 15, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo, 3, eats dinner with her mother, Chiara Zuddas, who is self-isolating in her bedroom on the other side of the door after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father, who is also in quarantine...more
Chiara Zuddas, 32, takes a plate of food as she self-isolates in her bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by her husband, who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February...more
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo waves at a train as it passes through San Fiorano, Italy, February 29, 2020. The driver beeped the train's horn back to Bianca as she waved. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays outside wearing a ballerina skirt as her great-grandmother Ines Prandini, 85, sweeps the floor at home in San Fiorano, April 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Marzio Toniolo's car boot is seen full of bags of 300 euros worth of supplies from a supermarket for his family who are living in one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture he took in Codogno, Italy, February 25,...more
Ines Prandini, 85, takes food from a shopping bag full of food supplies, as her two-year-old granddaughter Bianca Toniolo sits with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 31, at home in San Fiorano, Italy, February 25, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
The Toniolo family make a toast, clinking their glasses at home after cooking homemade ravioli, in San Fiorano, Italy, March 1, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, suffers from senile dementia and with his town being on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has caused him additional confusion. To try and help distract him, his family gives him a pen and paper to draw his thoughts. He draws...more
Ines Prandini helps bathe her husband Gino Verani at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays with a piece of material to distract her from being in quarantine at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 3, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Carabinieri military police check documents of a man wearing a protective mask in a car at the checkpoint in San Fiorano, Italy, March 8, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo holds hands with her great-grandfather, Gino Verani, 87, in a rare moment of tenderness, as they watch the news on television at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 4, 2020. Marzio Toniolo said that although both Verani and...more
Gino Verani, 87, and his wife Ines Prandini, 85, sleep at home on the 16th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, Italy, March 7, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, observes a collection of "santino" cards, a traditional laminated card with a picture of a deceased person on the front and a prayer on the back, given to visitors at funerals, that Verani had collected every time he went to a...more
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo picks a daisy as the family take a walk through the woods 660 feet (200 metres) from their home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 19, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, hangs up washing outside on a sunny day in San Fiorano, Italy, March 15, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo leans against a wall while her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, holds up a piece of blue glass in front of her at home in San Fiorano, Italy, February, April 22, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, helps her husband Gino Verani, 87, get ready for bed, with the help of their great-granddaughter two-year-old Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. Verani has senile dementia and it has been very hard for...more
Marzio Toniolo dresses up as a clown to surprise his Bianca (who loves the circus) at home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 9, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo, 2, plays with a collection of snails she found around her family home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 13, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a selfie as his daughter Bianca, 2, holds his face while they play ‘mother and baby’ on a rainy day at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 2, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, covers his face as he sits in the kitchen at his home, in San Fiorano, Italy, April 10, 2020. Marzio Toniolo, Verani's grandson, who took the photo, said that in moments of particular tiredness, Verani would ask his wife to go to bed...more
Empty shelves that would usually stock packets of flour are seen in a supermarket, by signs that read "Dear customers, to guarantee availability for everyone, a maximum of two packets of flour can be purchased at a time, thank you" in Codogno, the...more
Gino Verani and his wife Ines Prandini practice social distancing as they chat to their friends Gianni and his partner Anna, while their great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo plays in overgrown grass nearby, in San Fiorano, Italy, April 19, 2020....more
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays with a cat near her home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 26, 2020. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Priest Don Giuseppe Castelvecchio gives a blessing from inside a car to people gathered on the streets, as he drives around the small northern town of San Fiorano on the day Italy began a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to a spread of the...more
Residents stand outside their homes wearing masks to listen as Priest Don Giuseppe Castelvecchio gives a blessing from inside a car through speakers attached to the back of it, as he drives around the small northern town of San Fiorano, May 4, 2020....more
Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's daughter, draws on her bedroom window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Chiara Zuddas, 31, lays on the grass on a sunny day in woods 660 feet (200 metres) from her home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 19, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A worker takes the temperature of the Toniolo family as they arrive to board a ferry travelling to the island of Sardinia, after leaving the region of Lombardy for the first time since her hometown became a red zone in February, June 3, 2020. On June...more
Chiara Zuddas, 32, and her daughter Bianca Toniolo, 3, sunbathe onboard a ferry travelling to the island of Sardinia to see their family, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Gino Verani is comforted by his wife, Ines Prandini, at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, August 30, 2020. Toniolo, Verani's and Prandini's grandson, said that in what became rare moments of lucidity, Verani would ask for Prandini's hand....more
Gino Verani's and Ines Prandini's bed lies empty in their bedroom, on the first day that Verani was taken to a care home, in San Fiorano, Italy, September 2, 2020. When a bed was set up for Verani on the ground floor of their home, Prandini started...more
Ines Prandini looks at her husband Gino Verani's body, before going to sleep and spending the last night with him under the same roof at their home in San Fiorano, Italy, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Chiara Zuddas and Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's wife and daughter sit at a table on Christmas Eve while Ines Prandini, Toniolo's grandmother, watches television in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo's pupils wearing masks and sitting at a distance from each other attend a lesson as they return to the classroom as part of Italy's coronavirus regulations after the holidays, in Santo Stefano Lodigiano, Italy,...more
Bianca Toniolo, 3, throws confetti as she watches her grandfather Massimo's wedding ceremony live on a video call from the island of Sardinia, which her family were unable to attend in person due to strict coronavirus regulations banning travel...more
Bianca Toniolo, 3, watches television with her great-grandmother Ines Prandini as they quarantine at home after their family had contact with someone with coronavirus, in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Chiara Zuddas, 32, practices yoga as she self-isolates in her bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo u000d
Bianca Toniolo, 3, draws a picture at home as she quarantines with her family after they had contact with someone with coronavirus in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
