An Italian family's year of living amid COVID

Gino Verani, 87, observes a collection of "santino" cards, a traditional laminated card with a picture of a deceased person on the front and a prayer on the back, given to visitors at funerals, that Verani had collected every time he went to a funeral of friends, relatives or acquaintances over the years, in the living room of his home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 14, 2020. Marzio Toniolo, Verani's grandson, who took the photo, said that there were around 150 cards that Verani had collected and that particularly towards the end of Verani's life, he would use the cards as an activity to keep Verani's memory trained saying 'I pointed to the pictures and asked him if he remembered the names. The answers were almost always correct, despite the difficulties associated with memory,' he said. REUTERS/MarzioToniolo

