Ancient Turkish town imperiled by future dam
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
People walk through a bridge over the Tigris river in the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A bride is pictured in the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view of the new town of Hasankeyf, where people will move after the ancient town will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The 550-year-old Zeynel Bey Tomb is seen in its new place after it was relocated from the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view shows a construction site of the Ilisu dam by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A general view of the Byzantine castle in the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
