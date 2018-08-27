Edition:
Ancient Turkish town imperiled by future dam

A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
People walk through a bridge over the Tigris river in the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People walk through a bridge over the Tigris river in the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
People walk through a bridge over the Tigris river in the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A bride is pictured in the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A bride is pictured in the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A bride is pictured in the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view of the new town of Hasankeyf, where people will move after the ancient town will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view of the new town of Hasankeyf, where people will move after the ancient town will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A general view of the new town of Hasankeyf, where people will move after the ancient town will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The 550-year-old Zeynel Bey Tomb is seen in its new place after it was relocated from the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The 550-year-old Zeynel Bey Tomb is seen in its new place after it was relocated from the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
The 550-year-old Zeynel Bey Tomb is seen in its new place after it was relocated from the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view shows a construction site of the Ilisu dam by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view shows a construction site of the Ilisu dam by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A general view shows a construction site of the Ilisu dam by the Tigris river. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A general view of the Byzantine castle in the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view of the Byzantine castle in the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A general view of the Byzantine castle in the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
