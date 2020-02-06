Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 6, 2020 | 1:35pm EST

Animal amputees walk again

Ryzhik the cat, who lost all four paws and got 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov

Ryzhik the cat, who lost all four paws and got 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Ryzhik the cat, who lost all four paws and got 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov
Close
1 / 15
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington, May 15, 2019. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called "Pawsitive Change" in California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington, May 15, 2019. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called "Pawsitive Change" in California....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington, May 15, 2019. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called "Pawsitive Change" in California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 15
A prosthetics technician tests wheels on a squirrel after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A prosthetics technician tests wheels on a squirrel after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A prosthetics technician tests wheels on a squirrel after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 15
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 15
An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, March 16, 2015. The cat's rear legs lost the ability to walk after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building. REUTERS/China Daily

An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, March 16, 2015. The cat's rear legs lost the ability to walk after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, March 16, 2015. The cat's rear legs lost the ability to walk after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 15
An assistant sets free an injured stork, which received a prosthetic leg, at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

An assistant sets free an injured stork, which received a prosthetic leg, at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
An assistant sets free an injured stork, which received a prosthetic leg, at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 15
A Labrador sniffs Salvador the dog who got a 3D-printed prosthetic paw at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov

A Labrador sniffs Salvador the dog who got a 3D-printed prosthetic paw at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
A Labrador sniffs Salvador the dog who got a 3D-printed prosthetic paw at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov
Close
7 / 15
Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 15
The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2013
The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
9 / 15
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 15
A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2013
A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 15
Motola, the elephant that was injured by a landmine, wears her prosthetic leg at the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation in Lampang, Thailand, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Motola, the elephant that was injured by a landmine, wears her prosthetic leg at the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation in Lampang, Thailand, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Motola, the elephant that was injured by a landmine, wears her prosthetic leg at the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation in Lampang, Thailand, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 15
Naki'o, a mixed-breed dog with four prosthetic devices, goes for a run in Colorado Springs April 12, 2013. Naki'o lost all four feet to frostbite when he was abandoned as a puppy in a foreclosed home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Naki'o, a mixed-breed dog with four prosthetic devices, goes for a run in Colorado Springs April 12, 2013. Naki'o lost all four feet to frostbite when he was abandoned as a puppy in a foreclosed home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2013
Naki'o, a mixed-breed dog with four prosthetic devices, goes for a run in Colorado Springs April 12, 2013. Naki'o lost all four feet to frostbite when he was abandoned as a puppy in a foreclosed home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 15
Fuji, a female bottlenose dolphin, swims using her artificial tail at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Motobu town, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa July 8, 2007, a day after a movie of the dolphin entitled "Dolphin Blue" opened in theatres in Japan. Fuji, which lost 75 percent of her tail due to an unknown disease in 2002, can swim faster and jump higher using the artificial rubber tail, which is believed to be the world's first artificial fin for a dolphin, an aquarium official said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Fuji, a female bottlenose dolphin, swims using her artificial tail at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Motobu town, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa July 8, 2007, a day after a movie of the dolphin entitled "Dolphin Blue" opened in theatres in...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2007
Fuji, a female bottlenose dolphin, swims using her artificial tail at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Motobu town, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa July 8, 2007, a day after a movie of the dolphin entitled "Dolphin Blue" opened in theatres in Japan. Fuji, which lost 75 percent of her tail due to an unknown disease in 2002, can swim faster and jump higher using the artificial rubber tail, which is believed to be the world's first artificial fin for a dolphin, an aquarium official said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
14 / 15
Hoppa, a four-year-old mixed breed dog born without front legs, uses a prosthetic device to walk outside in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv February 28, 2010. The device was invented especially for Hoppa by a animal-loving art student, who hopes his wheeling device will improve the lives of pets born with abnormalities or with amputated limbs. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Hoppa, a four-year-old mixed breed dog born without front legs, uses a prosthetic device to walk outside in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv February 28, 2010. The device was invented especially for Hoppa by a animal-loving art student, who hopes...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2010
Hoppa, a four-year-old mixed breed dog born without front legs, uses a prosthetic device to walk outside in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv February 28, 2010. The device was invented especially for Hoppa by a animal-loving art student, who hopes his wheeling device will improve the lives of pets born with abnormalities or with amputated limbs. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey

Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey

Next Slideshows

Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey

Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey

Turkey called off rescue operations on Monday in eastern areas hit by Friday's earthquake after emergency workers recovered the body of a final person they were...

Jan 27 2020
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Jan 27 2020
China's 'mermaid descendants' craft garments from fish skin

China's 'mermaid descendants' craft garments from fish skin

A dwindling number of China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group still follow the tradition of making garments from the skin of carp, pike and salmon.

Jan 21 2020
French public sector strikes against pension reform

French public sector strikes against pension reform

Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting...

Jan 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Kyrgyzstan gets first female hockey team

Kyrgyzstan gets first female hockey team

Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a flooded allotment to train on during the winter months.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Under coronavirus quarantine

Under coronavirus quarantine

People who may have been exposed to the coronavirus are kept under quarantine around the world.

New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail

New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail

A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop.

Senate acquits Trump in historic vote

Senate acquits Trump in historic vote

President Donald Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Democrats move on to New Hampshire

Democrats move on to New Hampshire

Democratic presidential hopefuls campaign in New Hampshire ahead of its Feb. 11 primary, after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul

A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing and crashed.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast