Animal amputees walk again

Fuji, a female bottlenose dolphin, swims using her artificial tail at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Motobu town, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa July 8, 2007, a day after a movie of the dolphin entitled "Dolphin Blue" opened in theatres in Japan. Fuji, which lost 75 percent of her tail due to an unknown disease in 2002, can swim faster and jump higher using the artificial rubber tail, which is believed to be the world's first artificial fin for a dolphin, an aquarium official said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

