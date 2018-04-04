Animal amputees walk again
A prosthetics technician tests wheels on a squirrel after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion...more
An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, March 16, 2015. The cat's rear legs lost the ability to walk after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building last...more
An assistant sets free an injured stork, which received a prosthetic leg, at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Hudson, a pit bull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Motola, the elephant that was injured by a landmine, wears her prosthetic leg at the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation in Lampang, Thailand, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Naki'o, a mixed-breed dog with four prosthetic devices, goes for a run in Colorado Springs April 12, 2013. Naki'o lost all four feet to frostbite when he was abandoned as a puppy in a foreclosed home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fuji, a female bottlenose dolphin, swims using her artificial tail at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Motobu town, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Hoppa, a four-year-old mixed breed dog born without front legs, uses a prosthetic device to walk outside in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
