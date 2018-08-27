Animal artists

Lucky, a 4-year-old Cambodian elephant, paints for a crowd in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Lucky was orphaned after poachers shot her parents in the jungle. Sold into slavery, she was later rescued by an animal charity and now performs circus tricks to earn...more

Lucky, a 4-year-old Cambodian elephant, paints for a crowd in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Lucky was orphaned after poachers shot her parents in the jungle. Sold into slavery, she was later rescued by an animal charity and now performs circus tricks to earn her living. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

