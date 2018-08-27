Edition:
Animal artists

Giant panda Yang Yang holds a brush behind pictures it painted at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. One hundred of her works will be sold online for 490 euros each, to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo's pandas. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Sandra, a 42-year-old elephant, paints with her trunk in a Hungarian travelling circus of Florian Richter Circus in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, November 04, 2017
Guests observe the artwork of chimpanzees and orangutans, residents of the Center For Great Apes sanctuary, during the Apes That Paint exhibit at Frames USA & Art Gallery in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mary Beth Koeth

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Bull elephant Noppakhao (Peter), aged 7, paints a picture of another elephant in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. Noppakhao paints to earn an income for himself and his owner. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2008
Asuka, a 3-year-old female chimpanzee, reacts to another chimpanzee's call as she draws an oil painting at a studio at Izu Shaboten Park in Ito, southwest of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Lily Mancebo and Isreal Osoria look at a painting by Ripley, a 27-year-old male chimpanzee, during the Apes That Paint exhibit at Frames USA & Art Gallery in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mary Beth Koeth

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
A sea lion named Jackie, biting a calligraphy brush, practices writing the word "ox" in Chinese characters at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2008
Lottie and Adam Smith (L) pose for a portrait by Five, an African elephant, at at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley, central England. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2009
Gypsy, a 50-year-old orangutan, draws a picture with crayons during an art session at Tama Zoo Park in suburban Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Five, an African elephant, holds a paint brush as it paints a picture of Lottie and Adam Smith (not pictured) at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley, central England. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2009
Two workers display pictures painted by elephant Tanga (behind) at the Cologne Zoo in Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Lucky, a 4-year-old Cambodian elephant, paints for a crowd in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Lucky was orphaned after poachers shot her parents in the jungle. Sold into slavery, she was later rescued by an animal charity and now performs circus tricks to earn her living. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An elephant paints a picture at Mae Sa elephant camp in Chiang Mai province, Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2007
A woman paints the wall next to a painting that is part of an exhibition of works created by elephants, titled "When Elephants Paint" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
