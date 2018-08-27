Animal artists
Giant panda Yang Yang holds a brush behind pictures it painted at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. One hundred of her works will be sold online for 490 euros each, to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo's pandas. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Sandra, a 42-year-old elephant, paints with her trunk in a Hungarian travelling circus of Florian Richter Circus in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Guests observe the artwork of chimpanzees and orangutans, residents of the Center For Great Apes sanctuary, during the Apes That Paint exhibit at Frames USA & Art Gallery in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mary Beth Koeth
Bull elephant Noppakhao (Peter), aged 7, paints a picture of another elephant in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. Noppakhao paints to earn an income for himself and his owner. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Asuka, a 3-year-old female chimpanzee, reacts to another chimpanzee's call as she draws an oil painting at a studio at Izu Shaboten Park in Ito, southwest of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
Lily Mancebo and Isreal Osoria look at a painting by Ripley, a 27-year-old male chimpanzee, during the Apes That Paint exhibit at Frames USA & Art Gallery in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mary Beth Koeth
A sea lion named Jackie, biting a calligraphy brush, practices writing the word "ox" in Chinese characters at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Lottie and Adam Smith (L) pose for a portrait by Five, an African elephant, at at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley, central England. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Gypsy, a 50-year-old orangutan, draws a picture with crayons during an art session at Tama Zoo Park in suburban Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stringer
Five, an African elephant, holds a paint brush as it paints a picture of Lottie and Adam Smith (not pictured) at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley, central England. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Two workers display pictures painted by elephant Tanga (behind) at the Cologne Zoo in Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Lucky, a 4-year-old Cambodian elephant, paints for a crowd in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Lucky was orphaned after poachers shot her parents in the jungle. Sold into slavery, she was later rescued by an animal charity and now performs circus tricks to earn...more
An elephant paints a picture at Mae Sa elephant camp in Chiang Mai province, Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A woman paints the wall next to a painting that is part of an exhibition of works created by elephants, titled "When Elephants Paint" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
