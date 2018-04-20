Edition:
Animal E.R.

Igor, a 13-year-old Siberian tiger, lies on the operation table before a non-invasive stem cell surgery in Zoo Szeged, Hungary April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018
A veterinarian technician Chellan Robinson wades with a false killer whale calf after it was rescued near the shores of Tofino and brought to the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue center in Vancouver, British Columbia July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014
Veterinarians prepare Budapest Zoo's oldest gorilla, Liesel, for an operation to remove fibroid tumours from its uterus in Budapest January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2009
Foreign veterinarians and local staff carry out a check-up on a brown bear at the Four Paws Bear Sanctuary in Pristina, Kosovo May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
A vet administer glucose to an elephant named Ayyappan after it was rescued from a marshland on the banks of the Vembanad Lake, on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Kochi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
Bo, a 55-day-old baby Echidna known as a puggle, rests in the hands of vet nurse Annabelle Sehlmeier at Taronga Zoo in Sydney November 1, 2012. The puggle was brought to the zoo after it being found by itself on a walking track north of Sydney and will be fed by hand until it is weaned at about six months of age. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2012
Veterinary physiotherapist Livia Pereira (L) holds the head of paralyzed lion Ariel as a veterinary works on plasma exchange treatment machine in the living room of Pereira's home in Sao Paulo July 20, 2011. Pereira's home has turned into a hospital since the three-year-old lion started a landmark treatment to cure a rare autoimmune disease which paralyzed its legs about a year earlier. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2011
Veterinarian Miguel Angel Mansilla holds up a green sea turtle after it was treated for injuries at the University at Concepcion, south of Santiago, Chile, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2014
A zoo staff member touches Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations for his surgery on a slipped disk at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, May 07, 2014
Veterinarians prepare Tango, an 11-year-old male jaguar, for a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A veterinarian takes a blood sample from an Andean condor, one of the world's biggest flying birds, at a veterinary hospital in Los Andes, Chile August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2013
An X-ray shows the repair to the leg of Juba the cheetah cub following his operation at Chester Zoo, northern England, February 3, 2012. The nine-month-old cat underwent surgery to insert a metal plate in his right ankle to mend a fracture. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
Carnivore keeper Andy Wolfenden carries Juba the cheetah cub into the operating theater after being anesthetized ahead of his operation to repair a right ankle fracture at Chester Zoo, northern England February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
A veterinarian from the Zoological Foundation of El Salvador uses a stethoscope on a female dolphin in San Diego, El Salvador October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2012
An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue center run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2011
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, receives a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. Fafa has been living in Brasilia Zoo since its birth and had undergone surgery this year to remove both its ovaries and uterus. Fafa was sedated and brought to the veterinary clinic after experiencing seizures and bleeding. According to veterinarian John Nardott Ricardo, the lioness had to undergo a three-hour-long session of CT scans to its chest, skull and abdomen in order to diagnose the source of its health problems. Nardott believes there is a possibility that Fafa has liver damage, which may have arisen from a cancerous tumor Fafa had in 2010. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2012
Veterinarian Len Lucero feeds the piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon in his office in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2013
Veterinarians prepare a stray dog for sterilization at Dogtown, a protection, care and adoption center for stray animals in Uzunu, Romania April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
A Brazilian vet injects a vaccine in a Boa constrictor at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, Brazil July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2012
A veterinarian attends to "Puntung", a newly captured female Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in Lahad Datu, in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Angie Teo

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2012
A vet feeds a cub of guina cat (Leopardus guigna) in a rescue center in at Concepcion city, Chile February 1, 2014. The guina cat is known as the America's smallest wildcat and is in danger of extinction. The cub was found abandoned at a wood nearby the city. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2014
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, weighs a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2013
