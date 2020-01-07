Edition:
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway Milton, Australia January 5, 2020. As many as half a billion animals, including pets and livestock, may have been killed in Australia's wildfires, according to experts, with potentially hundreds of thousands of injured and displaced native wildlife. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A dead Australian native bird is seen washed up amongst ash and fire debris on Boydtown Beach near the Nullica River in Eden, Australia January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A kangaroo is seen in bushland surrounded by smoke haze early morning in Canberra, Australia, January 5, 2020. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
An injured horse is given painkiller in a shared paddock at the evacuation centre in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Cattle killed by the bushfires are buried in Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Burgess holds a severely burnt brushtail possum rescued from fires near Australia s Blue Mountains, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Dodd holds a kangaroo with burnt feet pads after being rescued from bushfires in Australia's Blue Mountains area, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Kangaroos gather on a residential lawn in Berrara Beach, Australia December 21, 2019. Linda Robinson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
A dead Australian native bird is seen in ashes on the ground near Eden, Australia January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Animals are seen in Cobargo amid bushfires in New South Wales, Australia January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident who has run out of petrol, poses for photos with her pet dogs at the evacuation centre in Cobargo, in New South Wales, Australia, January 5. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Sheep are seen on a fire-damaged property in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
A koala drinks water offered from a bottle by a firefighter during bushfires in Cudlee Creek, south Australia, December 22, 2019. OAKBANK BALHANNAH CFS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Burned animal carcasses lie along the road after bushfires swept through Batlow, New South Wales, Australia January 5, 2020. The New Batlow Hotel via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A troop of kangaroos hop in a smoky field in Monaro, New South Wales, Australia, December 30, 2019. Mitchell Lyons/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Six koalas sit indoors in Cudlee Creek, Australia December 20, 2019. Adam Mudge/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
Bec Winter stands next to her son, Riley, while hugging her horse Charmer, who she rode to safety through bushfires on New Year's Eve, in Moruya, Australia January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
A dog is evacuated in the back of a car as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Various completed pouches for animals hang on clothing racks in Regents Park, Queensland, Australia, January 4, 2020. The Animal Rescue Craft Guild said it has been deluged with offers of help after putting out a call for volunteers to make bat wraps, joey pouches, birds nests, possum boxes, koala mittens and other snuggly homes for marsupials. KIM SIMEON via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews engage in property protection of a number of homes along the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor as the Green Wattle Creek Fire threatens a number of communities in the southwest of Sydney, Australia, December 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
