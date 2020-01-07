Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway Milton, Australia January 5, 2020. As many as half a billion animals, including pets and livestock, may have been killed in Australia's...more
A dead Australian native bird is seen washed up amongst ash and fire debris on Boydtown Beach near the Nullica River in Eden, Australia January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A kangaroo is seen in bushland surrounded by smoke haze early morning in Canberra, Australia, January 5, 2020. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS
An injured horse is given painkiller in a shared paddock at the evacuation centre in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Cattle killed by the bushfires are buried in Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Burgess holds a severely burnt brushtail possum rescued from fires near Australia s Blue Mountains, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Dodd holds a kangaroo with burnt feet pads after being rescued from bushfires in Australia's Blue Mountains area, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
Kangaroos gather on a residential lawn in Berrara Beach, Australia December 21, 2019. Linda Robinson/via REUTERS
A dead Australian native bird is seen in ashes on the ground near Eden, Australia January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Animals are seen in Cobargo amid bushfires in New South Wales, Australia January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident who has run out of petrol, poses for photos with her pet dogs at the evacuation centre in Cobargo, in New South Wales, Australia, January 5. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Sheep are seen on a fire-damaged property in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
A koala drinks water offered from a bottle by a firefighter during bushfires in Cudlee Creek, south Australia, December 22, 2019. OAKBANK BALHANNAH CFS/via REUTERS
Burned animal carcasses lie along the road after bushfires swept through Batlow, New South Wales, Australia January 5, 2020. The New Batlow Hotel via REUTERS
A troop of kangaroos hop in a smoky field in Monaro, New South Wales, Australia, December 30, 2019. Mitchell Lyons/via REUTERS
Six koalas sit indoors in Cudlee Creek, Australia December 20, 2019. Adam Mudge/via REUTERS
Bec Winter stands next to her son, Riley, while hugging her horse Charmer, who she rode to safety through bushfires on New Year's Eve, in Moruya, Australia January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
A dog is evacuated in the back of a car as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Various completed pouches for animals hang on clothing racks in Regents Park, Queensland, Australia, January 4, 2020. The Animal Rescue Craft Guild said it has been deluged with offers of help after putting out a call for volunteers to make bat...more
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews engage in property protection of a number of homes along the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor as the Green Wattle Creek Fire threatens a number of communities in the southwest of Sydney, Australia, December 19,...more
