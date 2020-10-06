Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 6, 2020 | 10:30am EDT

Animals blessed by priest in drive-thru ceremony

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A woman shows off her pet birds as they line up for a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day, in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on dogs at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day, in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a dog at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A dog waits for its turn to be blessed at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day in Quezon City, Philippines,, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a dog at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day, in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a dog at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on birds on World Animal Day in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Kids aboard a vehicle hold their dog for a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A dog aboard a vehicle reacts after being blessed at drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day in Quezon City, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

