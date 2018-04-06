Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians burn tires at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians evacuate a wounded journalist during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians evacuate a wounded journalist during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israelis look at the Israel-Gaza border line as Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A demonstrator with a Palestinian flag looks on during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman protects herself from inhaling tear gas with the help of onion at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians remove part of the Israeli fence at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator looks in a mirror at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is helped during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians perform Friday prayers during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian demonstrators sit atop tires before burning them at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of...
Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn
The New York attorney general's office is investigating the fatal shooting by police of Saheed Vassell, an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at...
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.
Brazil's Lula defies prison order
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.
Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Best of the Masters
Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.
Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive
The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.