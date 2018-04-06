Edition:
Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians burn tires at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians evacuate a wounded journalist during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians evacuate a wounded journalist during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israelis look at the Israel-Gaza border line as Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A demonstrator with a Palestinian flag looks on during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman protects herself from inhaling tear gas with the help of onion at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians remove part of the Israeli fence at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator looks in a mirror at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is helped during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians perform Friday prayers during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A woman holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians gather at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinian demonstrators sit atop tires before burning them at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...

Apr 06 2018
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of...

Apr 05 2018
Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn

Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn

The New York attorney general's office is investigating the fatal shooting by police of Saheed Vassell, an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at...

Apr 05 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 05 2018

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.

Our top photos from the past week.

The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.

