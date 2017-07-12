Antarctica's fragile ice
One of the biggest icebergs on record has broken away from Antarctica, creating an extra hazard for ships around the continent as it breaks up. The one trillion tonne iceberg, measuring 5,800 square km, calved away from the Larsen C Ice Shelf...more
An oblique view of the massive rift in the Larsen C ice shelf last year. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS
Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS
Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters
Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA
A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
