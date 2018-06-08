Edition:
Anthony Bourdain: 1956 - 2018

Anthony Bourdain poses with the outstanding informational series or special award for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown" at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The U.S. celebrity chef, host of CNN's food-and-travel-focused "Parts Unknown" television series, killed himself in a French hotel room, CNN said on Friday. He was 61. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
President Obama talks with Anthony Bourdain after an interview at a shopping area of Hanoi, Vietnam May 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
President Obama talks with Anthony Bourdain after an interview at a shopping area of Hanoi, Vietnam, May 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Anthony Bourdain poses with Asia Argento for the Women In The World Summit in New York, April 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Anthony Bourdain speaks about the show "Parts Unknown" after the show won a Peabody Award in New York, May 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento pose at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Anthony Bourdain poses at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Anthony Bourdain arrives at the 65th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
