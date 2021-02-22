Edition:
International
Mon Feb 22, 2021

Anti-coup protesters defy junta warning in Myanmar

Demonstrators protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
A slogan is written on a street as a protest after the coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Demonstrators stand behind a banner as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
A flag is waved as demonstrators protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Demonstrators stand in line as they form a message with their t-shirts during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute as they take part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
People step on placards showing the photo of an alleged Myanmar Army sniper during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Demonstrators hold placards with pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Demonstrators rally to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
A Buddhist monk flashes a three fingers salute as he takes part in a protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Demonstrators march with flags as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
People hold placards to form the word "Justice" during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Women hold a portrait of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a young woman protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw when police tried to disperse a crowd during protests against the military coup, at her funeral in Naypyitaw February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Women hold a portrait of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a young woman protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw when police tried to disperse a crowd during protests against the military coup, at her funeral in Naypyitaw February 21, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
People gather during a candlelight vigil to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
People gather during a candlelight vigil to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Demonstrators protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
A participant makes the three-finger salute during a candlelight vigil to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
People gather during a candlelight vigil to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Supporters give the three-finger salute during Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing's funeral, a young woman protester who became the first death among anti-coup demonstrators after she was shot in the head when police tried to disperse a crowd during a protest, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Supporters give the three-finger salute during Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing's funeral, a young woman protester who became the first death among anti-coup demonstrators after she was shot in the head when police tried to disperse a crowd during a protest,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
An injured man is seen after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
A rescue worker checks an injured man after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Protesters wearing hard hats and helmets hold signs as they rally against the military coup in the northern town of Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, Myanmar February 20, 2021. PHOTO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Police advance on the street during protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Protesters attend a memorial for Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a young woman protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw when police tried to disperse a crowd during protests against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters attend a memorial for Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a young woman protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw when police tried to disperse a crowd during protests against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 20, 2021....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
People take part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
