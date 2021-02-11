Anti-coup protests spread across Myanmar
People standing in boats hold placards during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Inle Lake, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS
A woman holds a placard during a rally against the military coup in Inle Lake, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS
People show the three-finger salute outside the Chinese Embassy as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Shirtless men holding placards protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. MYINT MYAT HTET via REUTERS
People protest against the military coup outside the Japanese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers holding banners join the protest against the military coup in Kayah State, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KHUN BWE MUE via REUTERS
Monks protest against the military coup on a street in Mandalay, Myanmar February 10, 2021. AKOSIPRECIOUS via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Women wearing ball gowns protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KYAW SOE THET via REUTERS
People display placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People wearing hard hats rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators wearing wedding clothes hold up placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Poeple rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer aims during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police uses a water canon against demonstrators as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator is detained as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A detained demonstrator gestures as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers line up during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester wearing a red ribbon shows the three-finger salute during a rally against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand guard during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police briefly fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
Protesters and police are seen in a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured protester is carried during a protest demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
Buddhist monks show the three-finger salute as they join a rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of the elected leader in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch from their balconies a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute as people rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers show the three-finger salute as they greet people taking part in a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as he takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
