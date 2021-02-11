Edition:
Anti-coup protests spread across Myanmar

People standing in boats hold placards during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Inle Lake, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS

A woman holds a placard during a rally against the military coup in Inle Lake, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS

People show the three-finger salute outside the Chinese Embassy as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Shirtless men holding placards protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. MYINT MYAT HTET via REUTERS

People protest against the military coup outside the Japanese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers holding banners join the protest against the military coup in Kayah State, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KHUN BWE MUE via REUTERS

Monks protest against the military coup on a street in Mandalay, Myanmar February 10, 2021. AKOSIPRECIOUS via REUTERS

A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical workers rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Women wearing ball gowns protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KYAW SOE THET via REUTERS

People display placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical workers rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People wearing hard hats rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators wearing wedding clothes hold up placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People hold placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Poeple rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A police officer aims during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police uses a water canon against demonstrators as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator is detained as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A detained demonstrator gestures as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers line up during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A protester wearing a red ribbon shows the three-finger salute during a rally against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police stand guard during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police briefly fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS

Protesters and police are seen in a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured protester is carried during a protest demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS

Buddhist monks show the three-finger salute as they join a rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of the elected leader in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch from their balconies a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute as people rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical workers show the three-finger salute as they greet people taking part in a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as he takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

