Anti-fascist protesters vandalize buildings in Portland

The Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters after it was vandalized during a protest following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, Oregon, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Protesters smash windows at Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in Portland, January 20. People dressed in black and with their faces covered broke windows and the glass door at the Democratic Party of Oregon business office in Portland, spray-painting an anarchist symbol over the party sign, video posted on social media showed. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Activists take part in a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A federal law enforcement officer fires tear gas during a rally to abolish ICE after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at law enforcement officers during a rally for the abolishment of ICE in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A discarded shield calling for the abolishment of the Portland Police Bureau sits on the ground after federal law enforcement officers used crowd control munitions against protesters outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Law enforcement officers fire tear gas during a rally for the abolishment of ICE in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A policeman stands guard as activists protest during a rally at Irving Park in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Homeland Security officers guard a street corner during a rally to abolish ICE outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Protesters use a shield and an umbrella during a rally to abolish ICE outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Activists attend "Rally to Inaugurate Justice" rally after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Protesters disperse during a rally outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Activists display a banner during a rally at Irving Park in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Law enforcement officers during a rally to abolish ICE outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Federal law enforcement officers guard an ICE facility during a rally to abolish ICE, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Law enforcement officers are seen during a rally for the abolishment of ICE, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Activists attend a rally after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Police detain a person during a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Police detain a person during a protest in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Protesters smash windows at Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters during a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
