Pictures | Tue May 25, 2021

Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Demonstrators gesture near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Members of Iraqi security forces escort an injured demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A member of security forces sits on the ground amid clashes with demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators gather near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Members of security forces help an injured colleague following clashes with demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A member of security forces walks inside a burning building during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A man carries an injured member of Iraqi security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Security forces move towards demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Iraqi demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister towards security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A demonstrator wearing a mask looks on during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Security forces move towards demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Security forces stand near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A demonstrator waves an Iraqi flag during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators and security forces are seen during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A woman gestures as demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators gather in front of Iraqi security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A demonstrator waves an Iraqi flag during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
