Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum
Demonstrators hold a huge Iraqi flag on a building during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A green traffic light is seen as demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A demonstrator wears a mask as he carries a sign with a picture of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Demonstrators display a banner that reads "Mercy and Immortality for the Martyrs of the October revolution shame on the government of corrupt criminals" and "No homeland no work" during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in...more
Demonstrators who were affected by tear gas receive treatment from medical crew during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Ambulances are seen as demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Demonstrators are seen at Al Jumhuriya bridge during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators carry a man affected by tear tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators are seen on a building with Iraqi flags during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators spray medical fluid on the face of a man who was affected by tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Demonstrators sit on top of a building and watch a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Mourners react over the coffin of a protester, who was killed overnight at a protest, during a funeral in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Health crew spray medical fluid on the face of a man who was affected by tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
