Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia
Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa...more
A demonstrator draped in a Colombian flag looks on during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Police officers look on as demonstrators attend a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators gesture during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A police vehicle clashes with demonstrators during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People paint slogans on the street during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. The sign reads "Murderous state."...more
A laser pointer is used as demonstrators attend a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators look on during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade at a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A man waves the Colombian flag in front of graffiti reading "Revolution" during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021....more
Police ride motorcycles after clashes between indigenous people, police and civilians in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood in Cali, Colombia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
A burned car is seen on a street after clashes between indigenous people, police and civilians in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood in Cali, Colombia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Police officers stand with their shields during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "December comes to every pig" during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa...more
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Cars and motorcycles queue up at a gas station, as Colombia faces a disruption in supplies of gasoline due to longevity of protests, in Cali, Colombia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
A sign that reads "no fuel" is seen at a vandalized gas station during protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Demonstrators gather outside the Attorney General's Office during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia...more
A demonstrator covers her head with Colombia's national flag while taking part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021....more
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Statue of Spanish conqueror Gonzalo Jimenez de Quesada is demolished by Indigenous Misak in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021. The sign reads "It sucks to be a cop." REUTERS/Nathalia...more
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators perform as victims of violence while lying on Colombia's national flag during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 6,...more
