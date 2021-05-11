Edition:
Mon May 10, 2021

Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia

Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator draped in a Colombian flag looks on during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Police officers look on as demonstrators attend a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators gesture during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A police vehicle clashes with demonstrators during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People paint slogans on the street during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. The sign reads "Murderous state." REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A laser pointer is used as demonstrators attend a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators look on during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade at a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A man waves the Colombian flag in front of graffiti reading "Revolution" during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Police ride motorcycles after clashes between indigenous people, police and civilians in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood in Cali, Colombia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

A burned car is seen on a street after clashes between indigenous people, police and civilians in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood in Cali, Colombia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Police officers stand with their shields during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "December comes to every pig" during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Cars and motorcycles queue up at a gas station, as Colombia faces a disruption in supplies of gasoline due to longevity of protests, in Cali, Colombia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

A sign that reads "no fuel" is seen at a vandalized gas station during protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Demonstrators gather outside the Attorney General's Office during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A demonstrator covers her head with Colombia's national flag while taking part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Statue of Spanish conqueror Gonzalo Jimenez de Quesada is demolished by Indigenous Misak in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 7, 2021. The sign reads "It sucks to be a cop." REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators perform as victims of violence while lying on Colombia's national flag during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

