Anti-government protests in Colombia hit month-long mark

A demonstrator holds a sign reading, "If life has no value, this country has no future", next to a security force member in Cali, as Colombia will begin "the maximum deployment" of military personnel in the western province of Valle del Cauca and its regional capital, President Ivan Duque said, after four people died in protests to mark a month of anti-government demonstrations, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

