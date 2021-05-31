Anti-government protests in Colombia hit month-long mark
Demonstrators throw stones at a water cannon during clashes with police as protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems continue, in Madrid, Colombia, May 28, 2021....more
A demonstrator climbs traffic lights during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb during clashes with police as protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems continue, in Madrid, Colombia, May 28, 2021....more
Members of security forces patrol in Cali as President Ivan Duque ordered "the maximum deployment" of military personnel to Cali and Valle del Cauca province following the violence in and around Colombia's third-largest city on Friday, as protests...more
A demonstrator gestures during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Members of security forces patrol in Cali as President Ivan Duque ordered "the maximum deployment" of military personnel to Cali and Valle del Cauca province following the violence in and around Colombia's third-largest city on Friday, as protests...more
A demonstrator holds a sign reading, "If life has no value, this country has no future", next to a security force member in Cali, as Colombia will begin "the maximum deployment" of military personnel in the western province of Valle del Cauca and its...more
Demonstrators stand at a barricade amidst tear gas during clashes with police as protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems continue, in Madrid, Colombia, May 28, 2021....more
Colombia's President Ivan Duque greets police officers at the Metropolitan Police Command in Cali, Colombia, May 28, 2021. Colombia Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
Demonstrators throw rocks and objects at a water cannon during clashes with police as protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems continue, in Madrid, Colombia, May 28,...more
Demonstrators gather at the Los Heroes monument during a protest to demand government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A paper doll hangs upside down outside a store that was vandalized with red paint as demonstrators gather at the Los Heroes monument during a protest to demand the government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare...more
Demonstrators greet soldiers after they talked to riot police to move back a water cannon during clashes with police as protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems...more
Demonstrators take cover from a water cannon during clashes with police as protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems continue, in Madrid, Colombia May 28, 2021....more
A demonstrator prepares to throw a petrol bomb during clashes with police as protests demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems continue, in Madrid, Colombia May 28, 2021....more
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators gather at the Los Heroes monument during a protest to demand government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators hold makeshift shields during a protest to demand government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
A child dressed as Spider-Man poses during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators hold makeshift shields during a protest to demand government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
A demonstrator pets a dog during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator carries a shield made with a barrel with a legend that reads "The people do not give up" while taking part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education...more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator shouts during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators carry flags during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
People hold letters that make up the word "dignity" during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with police during protests for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police during protests for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police during protests for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A woman lies on the floor as she is being detained by police during protests for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A demonstrator holds up a flag near flower wreaths with the names of people who have died in past protests placed in front of the congress as a no-confidence motion debate against the defense minister takes place, in Bogota, Colombia, May 24, 2021....more
A demonstrator reacts in front of helmets placed on the ground that represent people who died in past protests in front of the congress as a no-confidence motion debate against the defense minister takes place, in Bogota, Colombia, May 24, 2021....more
A demonstrator reacts while holding a flower wreath carrying the name of one of the people who died in past protests to be placed in front of the congress as a no-confidence motion debate against the defense minister takes place, in Bogota, Colombia,...more
A man rides his bicycle over the ashes where a public transportation bus was burned during a protest for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Evangelical Christians gather for prayer and to call for an end to violent protests and a dialogue between the Colombian government and protest leaders, in Bogota, Colombia, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A demonstrator is trying to prevent a fellow demonstrator to be detained by police during protests for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A demonstrator holds a makeshift shield and a rock during clashes with police as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A demonstrator who fainted during clashes with police is being attended by fellow demonstrators as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators attend to a fellow demonstrator during clashes with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia,...more
A woman who is part of the group of "Mothers of the first line" reacts during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 19, 2021. ...more
