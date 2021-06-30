Anti-government protests in Colombia hit two month mark
Demonstrators clash with police during anti-government protests, in Medellin, Colombia June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A police officer looks on during clashes with demonstrators as anti-government protests take place in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A demonstrator holds a rock during clashes with police at anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators drag the head of the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, after tearing it down during protests, in Barranquilla, Colombia June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator clashes with police during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A demonstrator shows a glass ball he said the police was using during anti-government protests, in Medellin, Colombia June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests, in Barranquilla, Colombia June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mery Granados
First Aid responders attend to a person injured during clashes between demonstrators and police as anti-government protests take place in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators and police clash during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Journalists react as police face them during clashes with demonstrators as anti-government protests take place in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A news photographer shows his hand covered in blood after being injured in anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators clash with police during anti-government protests in Medellin, Colombia June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators take part in anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Human Rights workers and demonstrators help an injured person during clashes with the police as anti-government protests take place in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A police officer stumbles in a jet of water during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators take part in anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
