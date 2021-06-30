Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jun 30, 2021 | 10:14am EDT

Anti-government protests in Colombia hit two month mark

Demonstrators clash with police during anti-government protests, in Medellin, Colombia June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
