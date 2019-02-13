Anti-government protests in Haiti
A police officers detains a man on suspicion of looting during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
People on a motorcycle ride near a burning car during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
People loot an electronics store during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators participate in an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
People loot an electronics store during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A protester jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A boy juggles in front of a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A man takes a selfie next to a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A Haitian National Police officer fires tear gas during clashes at a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A protester throws a rock during clashes at a protest against the government in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Firefighters extinguish a fire during a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Protesters loot boxes from a biker during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A protester pulls a street stand to build a barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A vendor takes cover under a stand during clashes at a protest against the government in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
An armoured personnel carrier of the MINUJUSTH (United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti) drives past a burning barricade during a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Next Slideshows
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the...
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.
The students of Parkland
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.
Backstage at NYFW
Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.