Anti-government protests in Haiti

A police officers detains a man on suspicion of looting during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

People on a motorcycle ride near a burning car during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

People loot an electronics store during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Demonstrators participate in an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

People loot an electronics store during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A protester jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A boy juggles in front of a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A man takes a selfie next to a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A Haitian National Police officer fires tear gas during clashes at a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A protester throws a rock during clashes at a protest against the government in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Firefighters extinguish a fire during a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Protesters loot boxes from a biker during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A protester pulls a street stand to build a barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A vendor takes cover under a stand during clashes at a protest against the government in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

An armoured personnel carrier of the MINUJUSTH (United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti) drives past a burning barricade during a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

